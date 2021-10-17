MECHANICSVILLE — The Handley boys' cross country team placed 11th out of 44 scoring teams in the Elite Varsity division on Saturday at the MileStat.com XC Invitational at Pole Green Park.
The Judges scored 381 points. Glen Allen won with 158 points and Western Albemarle had 163. Potomac School junior Charlie Ortmans won by five seconds in 15 minutes, 24 seconds for the 3.1-mile race that had 351 finishers.
Handley entered only three girls in the Elite Varsity division race and did not score. Blacksburg scored 166 points to beat runner-up Deep Run by 32 in the 35-school competition. McLean's Thais Rolley won by 10 seconds in 17:27 in the 278-girl race.
Handley boys' scorers: 28. Nico Schianchi 16:20; 59. Ryan Stickley 16:47; 102. Garrett Stickley 17:10; 136. Pierce Francis 17:27; 141. Max Ware 17:32.
Handley girls' scorers: 128. Mikayla Freimuth 17:25; 138: Peyton Duvall 21:30; 208. Mia Kern 22:43.
Volleyball: Lynchburg 3, SU 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University could not hold onto a two-set lead and fell 24-26, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-10 against Lynchburg in ODAC play on Saturday.
Jillian Warter had 17 kills and 21 digs, while Kate Poppo had 12 kills and 17 digs for the Hornets (5-14, 2-8). Caitlyn Houck had 42 assists and Brooke Wagner had 24 digs against Lynchburg (9-10, 5-4).
Women's soccer: Guilford 1, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University outshot Guilford 11-2, but the Quakers handed the Hornets their first ODAC loss on Saturday.
Madison Green scored on a free kick in the 55th minute for Guilford (8-4-1, 2-3-1). SU drops to 9-6-1, 5-1-1.
Cross country: SU ends regular season
GLASSBORO, N.J. — The Shenandoah University cross country teams had their final regular season tune-up at the Border Battle hosted by Rowan University on Saturday.
The Hornets were 27th in a 35-team women's field, while the men were 32nd among 33 teams.
Erin Atkinson paced the women with a 5K time of 24 minutes, 49.23 seconds that was good for 101st of 275 runners. Jeremy Allinger led the SU men with a 8K time of 27:59.98 that was good for 137th among 285 finishers.
SU will compete in the ODAC Championships on Oct. 30 at Bridgewater.
Men's soccer: SU forfeits again
The Shenandoah University men's soccer team forfeited for the second time in a week based on COVID protocols.
SU (6-7-2, 1-3-2) was to have played at Lynchburg on Saturday evening. By NCAA rules, that game is declared a no-contest. For the purposes of conference standings, the ODAC awards a win to Lynchburg and a loss to Shenandoah.
Shenandoah is scheduled to return to action on Wednesday in a 4 p.m. home match versus Eastern Mennonite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.