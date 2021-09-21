WINCHESTER — Handley (four-player score of 160) defeated Fauquier (189) and Sherando (194) in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf tri-match on Tuesday at Winchester Country Club.
On Senior Day for the Judges, senior Jack Thome led the way with a 1-under 35 to win by five strokes over senior teammate Austin Smith (40).
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 41; senior John Henry-Harrington 44.
Sherando scorers: Kadin Kasuboski 43; Isaiah Doeden 49; David Johnston 50; Sophia Straightiff 52.
Clarke County qualifies for region tourney
BASYE — The Clarke County golf team placed fourth at Monday's Bull Run District tournament at the Bryce Resort to qualify for the Region 2B tournament.
Madison County won the eight-team tournament with a four-player score of 337. Mountain View placed second (364), Central was third (394) and the Eagles grabbed the final regional-qualifying spot with a 422. Luray was the only other Class 2 team that fielded a full team, and the Bulldogs took sixth with a 487.
Individually, Madison County's Cal Clark won by two strokes over teammate Jackson Taylor. Clarke County's Hunter Breece tied for fifth with an 89 to earn first team All-District honors.
The Region 2B tournament will be held next Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.
Other Clarke County scorers: Shaine Wallace 105; Thomas Dalton 110; Owen Swisher 118.
Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook bounced back from its first loss of the year to beat Jefferson (W.Va.) by the scores of 25-16, 25-7, 25-22. The Pioneers are 9-1.
Millbrook leaders: Madelyn White 16 kills; Ariel Helmick 11 kills; Ashley Roberts 7 kills; Madison Koeller 33 assists.
Clarke County 3, Luray 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County beat Luray by the scores of 25-17, 25-15, 24-26 17-25, 16-14 for its second straight Bull Run District win on Tuesday. The Eagles are 6-3 (3-3 district).
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 4 blocks, 3 aces; Allie Lynch 32 assists; Bella Stem 21 kills; Kiera Rohrbach 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 18 digs.
Fauquier 3, Handley 0
WARRENTON — Handley lost to Fauquier by the scores of 25-21, 25-13, 25-14 in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges fell to 4-7 overall and 1-3 in the district.
On Monday, Handley rallied from two sets down, but Warren County outlasted the Judges 3-2 (25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 16-14) in a non-district match.
Leader vs. Fauquier: Carter Gerometta 5 kills.
Leaders vs. Warren County: Alexa Gluszak 12 kills; Carter Gerometta 11 kills; Mya Swiger 26 digs.
