No football playoff games involving local high school teams will be played on Friday night due to the inclement weather in the forecast for that day.
Handley (7-3) will now play at Loudoun County (10-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Region 4C quarterfinals. The other three Region 4C quarterfinals games will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Sherando (6-4) will host Loudoun Valley (6-4), Millbrook (5-5) will travel to Tuscarora (9-1) and Kettle Run (10-0) will host Heritage (4-6).
All the Region 2B quarterfinal games have been moved up a day to 7 p.m. starts on Thursday. Fourth-seeded Clarke County (7-3) will host No. 5 Stuarts Draft (7-3). Other games are No. 8 East Rockingham (4-6) at No. 1 Strasburg (9-1), No. 7 Madison County (6-4) at No. 2 Luray (8-2) and No. 6 Buckingham County (8-2) at No. 3 Central (8-2).
SU nets two top ODAC field hockey honors
FOREST — Mairead McKibbin was named Offensive Player of the Year and Elise Velasquez was selected Defensive Player of the Year as Shenandoah University had nine total selections on the All-ODAC field hockey team that was announced on Tuesday.
Mckibbin, a sophomore, leads the ODAC with 27 goals and 63 total points. She ranks fifth nationally in points and is sixth in goals per game (1.35).
Velasquez, a junior, helped Shenandoah surrender just 23 goals and post a 1.15 goals against average. The Hornets registered eight shutouts on the season with seven other games of allowing only one goal.
Joining those two on the First Team were Kelsey Jones and Cassidy Morrison. Jones, a graduate student, earned All-ODAC honors for a record fifth time. Jones, who had 18 goals and 10 assists this season, made the First Team for the fourth time. Morrison, a junior, had 15 goals and seven assists.
SU’s Second Team honorees were senior midfielder Lauren Tyre, junior midfielder Farren Winter and sophomore keeper Taylor Swann. Freshmen Claudia Lenahan (midfielder) and Madison Short (defender) made the Third Team.
Washington & Lee’s Gina Willis was named Coach of the Year and forward Betty Boatwright was selected Rookie of the Year.
Women's basketball: SU 80, Goucher 26
TOWSON, Md. — Shenandoah University had a dominating non-conference victory over Goucher College in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
The Hornets scored 19 of the game's first 21 points in winning its sixth straight game over the Gophers.
SU led 26-4 after one quarter, 47-8 at the half and 72-16 after three quarters.
The Hornets made 11 of 15 shots in the first quarter and shot 54 percent (33 of 61) for the game. The Gophers were 8 of 51 (16 percent) from the field.
No SU starter played more than 27 minutes and the Hornets leading scorer, sophomore Terese Greene, put up 19 points in just 15 minutes of action. Freshman Emily Williams had 16 points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Madisen Kimble had nine points and dished out a game-high six assists.
SU had a 44-32 advantage on the glass, scored 48 points in the paint and had 31 points off of 22 Goucher turnovers.
Men's basketball: SU 68, Messiah 61
WINCHESTER — In its first game under new head coach Nick Doyle, Shenandoah lost 68-61 to Messiah University in a non-conference game at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets took a 26-17 lead into halftime against the Falcons (1-0), but Messiah started the second half with a 24-2 run and made 19 of 29 field goals (66 percent) in the second half. The Falcons — who led 41-28 with 13:19 left after the 24-2 run — shot 31 percent (8 for 26) in the first half.
The Hornets' Davion Roberts, who finished with 21 points, started a 10-0 run with a jumper to make it 41-38. SU had missed nine of its first 10 shots from the field to start the second half.
SU would not make it a three-point game again until there were 29 seconds left on a Malik Jordan (28 points, seven rebounds) fastbreak jumper that made it 64-61. But Messiah made four free throws to clinch the victory.
Kendrick Robinson tied Jordan for the team high in rebounds with seven.
The Hornets shot 39 percent (22 of 57) from the field to 49 percent (27 of 55) for Messiah. The Cougars converted 15 SU turnovers into 16 points and also scored 14 of the game's 23 second chance points.
