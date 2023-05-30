STEPHENS CITY — Grace Meehan and Page Brubaker pulled out a win at No. 2 doubles to lift Handley to a 5-4 win over Sherando in the Region 4C girls' tennis championship match on Tuesday.
The Judges (17-4) won four of six singles matches, but the Warriors (19-2), needing a sweep, rebounded to win the first two decisions in doubles.
Meehan and Brubaker took the first set 7-5 against Morgan Sutphin and Emmy Woolever. The Sherando duo won the second set 7-5 to send the match to a 10-point tiebreaker (first to 10 points with a margin of two) to decide the winner. Meehan and Brubaker outlasted Sutphin 13-11 to clinch the match.
Handley will host E.C. Glass at 1 p.m. in the Class 4 quarterfinals. Sherando will play at Western Albemarle at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 3-6, 6-3, 10-8; No. 2 Meehan 7-5, 7-5; No. 3 Lindsay Pifer 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); No. 4 Brubaker 6-4, 3-6, 10-1. Sherando: No. 5 Gabriella Koch 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); No. 6 Lia Gannon 6-3, 6-4.
Other doubles winners: Sherando: No. 1 Michaela Koch-Katie Freilich 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 G. Koch-Gannon 6-3, 6-4.
Softball: Tuscarora 5, Sherando 0
LEESBURG — Lindsey Mullen and Lillie Wools combined on a three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts to lead Tuscarora to a Region 4C win over Sherando in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday to clinch a state berth.
The game was scoreless until the Huskies scored twice in the fourth inning. Tuscarora added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Warriors end the year with a 15-9 record and earned their first region berth since 2015. Tuscarora will host James Wood, a 12-10 winner over Loudoun Valley in Tuesday's other semifinal, at 6:30 on Friday in the region championship game.
Mullen allowed three hits and no walks and struck out seven batters in five innings and Wools pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out five batters.
Sherando leaders: Madison Harris 2-3, stolen base; Lily Wray 1-2.
Girls' soccer: Tuscarora 8, Handley 1
LEESBURG — Handley's season came to an end with loss to Tuscarora in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday.
The Judges finish the year 14-6. Tuscarora clinched a state berth and will travel to James Wood, a 2-1 winner in double overtime over Broad Run in Tuesday's other semifinal, for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff in Friday's championship game.
Handley leaders: Emeryce Worrell 1 goal; Madison Hobson 1 assist; Emma Westfall 11 saves; Abby Melester 5 saves.
Boys' tennis: Riverheads 5, Clarke County 0
STAUNTON — Clarke County lost to Riverheads in the Region 2B final on Tuesday.
The Eagles (11-5) will travel to Bruton on Friday for the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
College baseball: SU's Horning is Region 6 POY
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shenandoah University senior outfielder Gavin Horning was named Region 6 Player of the Year to highlight five Hornet All-Region selections announced Tuesday by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Gavin Horning joins Colby Martin as active SU players to be named as ABCA Player of the Year. Martin, a first team All-Region selection this year as a designated hitter, was the South Region Player of the Year in 2021.
Graduate student Frankie Ritter, a Sherando graduate at shortstop, joins Horning and Martin on the First Team. Senior pitcher Jacob Bell (James Wood grad) was selected to the Second Team and graduate student first baseman Pearce Bucher (Sherando) was picked for the Third Team.
Horning led the ODAC in hitting this season, finishing with a .409 average. He also had 17 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs and 60 RBIs.
Martin hit .390 with 23 extra-base hits, 50 RBIs and 34 stolen bases.
Ritter posted a .347 average along with 19 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
Bell had a 2.23 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 88.2 innings, striking out 71 batters and posting an 8-1 record.
Bucher hit .338 with 16 doubles and 46 RBIs.
All five were previously named All-ODAC with Horning, Martin, Ritter and Bell selected All-Region by D3baseball.com on Monday.
The five helped Shenandoah to a program-record 42 wins this season, a No. 2 ranking in both the ABCA and D3baseball.com polls, and the Winchester Regional Championship.
Horning, Martin, and Ritter are now candidates for All-America. The ABCA All-America teams are slated to be announced Thursday.
