BEALETON — Handley improved to 3-2 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ basketball play with a 37-26 triumph over Liberty on Thursday.
The Judges held the Eagles to single digits in each of the first three quarters as they built a 26-12 lead heading into the final period. With their third win, Handley matched last year’s win total, when it went 3-20. The Judges swept the season series from Liberty.
Handley leaders: Tierney Finley 18 points; Laura Hogan 12 points.
Eagles split pair of wrestling matches
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County split a tri-meet wrestling competition on Wednesday, knocking off Stonewall Jackson (48-16) and falling to Fishburne Academy (49-24).
Clarke County leaders: Landon Roper (113), Michael Perozich (220) and Roger Tapscott (285) each went 2-0.
Clarke girls’ basketball loses 5th straight
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team suffered its fifth straight loss on Wednesday, losing 33-28 to Madison County in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (1-5) trailed 12-8 after one quarter, 16-13 at the half and 25-16 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Willow Oliver 7 points; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
