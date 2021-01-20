WINCHESTER — In a battle of unbeatens, Fauquier defeated Handley 47-12 in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls' basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Falcons (5-0, 4-0 district) led 8-3 after one quarter, 14-7 at the half and 26-11 after three quarters, then outscored the Judges (2-1 overall and district) 21-1 in the fourth quarter.
Leaders — Handley: Laura Hogan 9 points; Fauquier: April Belcher 17 points; Emma Carter 10 points.
Handley boys' basketball rolls past Fauquier
WARRENTON — Demitri Gardner had 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Handley to a 73-38 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Wednesday night.
The Judges (3-0) led 17-4 after one quarter, 33-18 at the half and 55-31 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Chaz Lattimore 13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists; Stephen Daley 11 points, 6 rebounds; Emerson Ferguson 7 points, 4 assists; Ke'Mani Curry 2 assists.
Clarke County boys' basketball falls to Page County
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County lost for the second time in two meetings against Bull Run District foe Page County on Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-2) trailed 21-8 after one quarter, 26-23 at the half and 50-34 after three quarters against the Panthers (6-0).
For full game coverage, see Friday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Leaders — Clarke County: Ellis Nei 14 points, Matthew Sipe 8 points, Brandon Hindman 7 points. Page County: Canaan Pierce 22 points, Ricky Campbell 12 points.
Clarke girls' basketball falls to Page
SHENANDOAH — The Clarke County girls' basketball team lost its fourth straight game on Wednesday, falling 50-31 to Bull Run District foe Page County.
The Eagles (1-4) trailed 17-11 after one quarter, 28-15 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 11 points; Michaela Owens 6 points; Emily Emmart 6 points.
Clarke County goes 1-2 in wrestling quad
STRASBURG — The Clarke County wrestling team defeated William Monroe 42-29 but lost to Strasburg 34-33 and Riverheads 57-15 in a quad competition on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are 3-2 in duals this year.
Clarke County leaders (each went 2-1): 120: Wyatt Stemberger, 2 pins; 132: Cannon Long, 1 pin; 152: Alvaro Wong, 2 pins; 195: Titus Hensler; 285: Roger Tapscott, 1 pin.
Handley goes 0-3 in wrestling quad
FRONT ROYAL — The Handley wrestling team lost 42-30 to Kettle Run, 51-30 to Warren County and 75-6 to Skyline in a quad competition at Warren County High School on Wednesday.
The Judges (0-6) had several forfeits.
Handley leaders: 285: Rodd'ney Davenport 3-0; 106: Nick Baker, 2-1; 120: Cam Gordon, 2-1; 145: Caleb Slack, 2-1; 152: Simon Bishop, 2-1.
SU men's basketball picked 10th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 10 selection of the ODAC men's basketball coaches in poll results announced Wednesday.
Shenandoah has 35 points in the 13-team poll. The Hornets are 25 points back of No. 9 Bridgewater, who SU will open the season with in a 3 p.m. home game on Saturday. The game will not count toward the ODAC standings.
No fans are permitted at any ODAC indoor contest this season. All SU home events will feature a live stream that can be accessed at www.suhornets.com/live.
Randolph-Macon, with 10 of a possible 13 first-place votes, leads the poll with 142 points. Virginia Wesleyan received the remaining three first-place votes and is second with 135 points.
Voting was done on a 12-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
The Hornets will open ODAC play on Jan. 28 at Virginia Wesleyan.
SU's Doran named ODAC women's track AOW
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior distance runner Rebecca Doran picked up the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor track athlete of the week honor, which was announced Wednesday.
Doran placed 13th overall and tops among NCAA Division III runners in 10:33.39 in the 3,000 meters at the Keydet Invitational hosted by Virginia Military Institute on Saturday.
This is the first Athlete of the Week award for the elementary education major. Last year Doran was named third team All-ODAC in the 5,000.
The Hornets will return to Lexington on Jan. 29 for the VMI Winter Relays for their next meet.
