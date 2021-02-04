NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run outscored Handley in every quarter as the second-seeded Cougars defeated the No. 3 Judges 37-28 in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Thursday.
The Cougars (6-3) advanced to Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Fauquier, a 41-35 winner over Culpeper County on Thursday. Handley (3-4) was eliminated from the postseason.
Both teams struggled early as the Cougars led the Judges 4-2 after one quarter. Kettle Run extended the margin to 16-12 at halftime and 24-19 after three quarters. Erin Porter scored eight of her game-high 12 points in the final quarter as the Cougars held off the Judges.
Laura Hogan and Tierney Finley each had eight points to lead Handley.
Other leaders: Handley: Khadijah Long 6, Taylor Cannon 5. Kettle Run: Ashley Hume 8.
Clarke boys' basketball falls to Strasburg
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys' basketball team dropped its fifth straight game on Thursday, falling to Strasburg 51-43 in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (3-6) trailed 20-9 after one quarter, 28-26 at the half and 44-40 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 21 points, Matthew Sipe 11 points.
Clarke girls' basketball beaten by Strasburg
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' basketball team fell 58-51 on Thursday to Strasburg to suffer its seventh straight loss in Bull Run District action.
The Rams outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Clarke County led 14-10 after one quarter, 30-26 at the half and 39-36 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Michaela Owens 13 points; Alison Sipe 13 points; Keira Rohrbach 8 points; Willow Oliver 7 points; Teagan Lowery 6 points.
SU falls to Lynchburg women
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University women’s basketball team fell 63-58 at the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday night in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Shenandoah (1-3, 0-2 ODAC) led 49-48 on a Ragan Johnson layup with 2:34 on the clock, and the game was tied at 51-51 with 1:56 left on a Olivia Weinel layup. But Lynchburg (3-1, 3-1) outscored SU 12-7 from there.
Maggie Quarles scored 14 of Lynchburg’s final 15 points and finished with a team-high 18 points. Lynchburg made 8 of 9 free throws (Quarles made 7 of 7) and 2 of 3 field goal attempts to close the game.
SU led 25-24 at the half, though starting guard Madisen Kimble exited the game in the second quarter with an injury. In the third quarter, Lynchburg, on the strength of six field goals (one 3-pointer) and another five points from the line, outscored SU by seven points to take a 42-36 lead heading to the fourth.
SU guard Sierra St. Cyr led all scorers with 24 points. Weinel had 12 points and three blocks and Sarah Sondrol had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds. SU finished the night 7 of 17 (41 percent) from the line.
SU hosts Ferrum College on Sunday at 2 p.m.
