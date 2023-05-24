ASHBURN — The Handley girls’ tennis team clinched a berth in the Class 4 quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Dulles District champion Rock Ridge in the Region 4C semifinals on Wednesday.
The Judges (16-4) will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Class 4 Northwestern District champion Sherando and Dulles runner-up Lightridge on Tuesday in the regional final.
Against Rock Ridge, the Judges took a 4-2 lead after singles and clinched the victory with 7-5, 6-2 triumph from Grace Meehan and Page Brubaker at No. 2 doubles.
Handley singles winners: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Brubaker 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Tess McAllister 6-4, 6-3; No. 6 Sophia McAllister 6-4, 6-3.
Track & field: Clarke girls second in 2B
ELKTON — The Clarke County girls placed second and the boys took fourth at the Region 2B meet on Wednesday at East Rockingham High School.
In the girls' meet, Strasburg had 121 points and the Eagles scored 91.5 in the 10-school field. East Rockingham dominated the boys' meet with 207 points and was followed by Mountain View (66), Page County (64) and Clarke County (55).
The top four finishers in each event, as well as those with standard qualifying times and marks, advanced to the Class 2 state meet at James Madison University on June 2 and 3.
Clarke County girls' leaders: Bailey Beard, 200, first, 26.45; Teya Starley, 800, first, 2:25.17; 4x100 (Reagan Myer, Emmalene Morris, Selene Good, Beard), first, 51.78 (school record); 4x800 (Miranda King, Saniyah Caldwell, Mia Wolf, Abigail Cochran), second 11:25.80; Kaylah Dangczek, 100 hurdles, second, 17.05, 300 hurdles, third, 52.83; Emmalene Morris, high jump, tied for second, 4-8; 4x400 (King, Beard, Myer, Starley) fourth, 4:31.83; Leah Kreeb, high jump, tied for fourth, 4-8.
Clarke County boys' leaders: Jackson Ellis, 400, second, 52.65; Spencer Blick, 300 hurdles, third, 42.84; 4x100 (Blick, Carson Chinn, Logan LaMaster, Wyatt Palmer), third, 45.16; 4x400 (Logan LaMaster, Seth Brown, Luke LaMaster, Ellis), third, 3:38.92; Matthew Stroot, 1,600, fourth, 11:03.36; Josh Crawford, high jump, fourth, 5-8.
Boys’ golf: Millbrook names new coach
WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School announced Wednesday that it has named Tim Deegan as its new coach.
Deegan, who was an assistant coach, replaces Mark Manspile, who had held the position for 10 years. A news release from the school said that Manspile resigned to spend more time with his family and to continue as a business teacher at Millbrook. The Pioneers qualified for the 2021 Region 4C tournament and had four All-District players under Manspile’s tenure.
According to the release, Deegan has been an avid player and student of golf since 1985. Deegan also serves as head JV coach and an assistant coach for girls’ soccer.
“I am honored and excited to continue Millbrook’s golfing tradition created by Coach Manspile,” Deegan said in the release.
“Millbrook High School appreciates the time and effort Mark Manspile has devoted to the Millbrook golf team over the last 10 years,” coordinator of student activities T.J. Rohrbaugh said in the release. “While Coach Manspile will be missed, Millbrook is excited to have a familiar face in Tim Deegan taking the reins.”
