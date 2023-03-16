LEESBURG — The Handley girls’ tennis team and new coach Steff Plotts opened its season by defeating Loudoun County 7-2 in a non-district match on Thursday.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 2 Grace Meehan 9-7; No. 3 Page Brubaker 8-2; No. 4 Tess McAllister 8-0; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 6 Lindsay Pifer 8-0. Doubles: No. 2 Meehan-Brubaker 8-1; No. 3: S. McAllister-Pifer 8-3.
Baseball: Millbrook 14, Loudoun Valley 7
WINCHESTER — Micah George went 4 for 4 with two doubles, scored three times and drove in four runs to lead Millbrook to victory over Loudoun Valley on Thursday.
With the score tied at 5-5 entering the bottom of the fifth, George's two-run, bases-loaded double highlighted a seven-run outburst for the Pioneers (2-0).
Millbrook leaders: Chase Ford 2-4 (double), RBI; Tanner Barb 2-4, RBI; Hogan Newlin (2 runs); Nate Brookshire (3 RBIs); Carl Keenan (2 RBIs); Devin Reid WP, 5 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs (2 earned), no walks, 5 strikeouts.
Skyline 7, Handley 0
FRONT ROYAL — Handley was held to three hits in a loss to Skyline on Thursday.
The Hawks' Ryan Curl allowed those six hits in three innings against the Judges (1-2). Curl struck out nine batters and walked two.
Handley leaders: Charlie Allen 1-3, triple; Landen Lewis, Griffin Hott each 1-3.
Softball: Loudoun Valley 9, Millbrook 7
WINCHESTER — Loudoun Valley scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 8-5 lead and went on to defeat Millbrook for the second time in four days on Thursday.
The Pioneers (0-2) brought the tying run to plate in the seventh inning, but a flyout ended the game.
Millbrook leaders: Grace Badnek 2-4, 2-run home run in 3rd inning, 2 runs; Emily Jeffries 2-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Jazmyne Scott 2-3; Emma Martin 1-4, double, 2 RBIs; Jazmin Orr 1-4, 2 RBIs; Alexis McFarland 1-2, double.
Skyline 17, Handley 0 (5)
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline's Mackenzie McIntyre allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out six batters in five-inning complete game win over Handley on Thursday.
The Judges (1-2) trailed 16-0 after two innings. Lily Shearer went 1 for 2 for Handley.
Boys' tennis: Clarke County 7, Warren County 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County opened its season with a non-district win over Warren County on Thursday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Linus Pritchard 8-5; No. 3 Preston Bernier 8-1; No. 4 Ethan Ellis 8-2; No. 5 Thomas Dalton 8-2; No. 6 Dominic Boukaia 8-5. Doubles: No. 2 Pritchard/Ellis 8-2; 3. Bernier/Jonathan Westbrook 8-1.
Loudoun County 5, Handley 4
WINCHESTER — Loudoun County won two of three doubles matched to knock off defending Region 4C champion Handley in the Judges season-opener on Thursday.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-6. No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-4; No. 5 Geronimo Dib Ghys 9-7. Doubles: No. 2 Dickson-Jack Boye 8-4.
College baseball: SU 17, Nichols 5
WINCHESTER — One day after pounding 27 hits, Shenandoah University racked up 26 more in a blowout of Nichols on Thursday.
Frankie Ritter went 5 for 6 (three doubles, three runs, two RBIs) to lead the No. 6 Hornets (14-2), who got multiple hits from eight of its nine starters. SU scored at least one run in the first seven innings against Nichols (1-9).
Kyle Lisa went 4 for 4 with a solo homer and scored three runs. Kooper Anderson (triple, three runs, three RBIs), Colby Martin (double, triple, 3 RBIs) and Gavin Horning (three runs) each smacked three hits. Pearce Bucher (three RBIs), Ryan Clawson (two runs) and Dillon Partin (two RBIs) notched two hits apiece.
Five SU pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Former Sherando standout Michael Usa tossed one hitless inning.
College softball: SU splits with Southern Va.
BUENA VISTA — Shenandoah University won the opener 9-6 and then suffered an 11-3 mercy rule loss in five innings against Southern Virginia on Thursday.
Leading 6-5, the Hornets (4-8) scored three times in the sixth to take a four-run lead.
Lily Richichi led a 14-hit attack with three hits. Brenna Snyder (two RBIs), Danielle McNeill, Arlene Miller and Paige Eagleton added two hits each. Kayla Stephenson (3-5) went four innings to earn the win.
After SU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, the Knights (9-3) scored eight runs in the bottom of the inning. Eagleton smacked a solo homer and Tiffany Bower (double) drove in the other two runs for SU.
Women’s lacrosse: F&M 15, SU 10
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Shenandoah concluded its Spring Break trip with a loss against No. 8 Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday.
The Hornets (4-3) led 5-4 after one period, but the Diplomats (4-2) outscored SU 5-1 in the second period to take the lead for good. F&M led 12-9 after three periods.
Emily Lerch, Reilly Cisar and Ainsley Buckner had two goals apiece for the Hornets. Amy Bell, Madison Re, Emma Stiffler and Paige Padberg added one each. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane made 18 saves. Lauren Pittman had five goals to lead F&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.