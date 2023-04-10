WINCHESTER — Four players scored to help the Handley girls' soccer team end a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 non-district win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
The Judges are 5-4.
Handley leaders: Madison Hobson 1 goal, 2 assists; Emeryce Worrell 1 goal, 1 assists; Sam Stevens, Bella Balio 1 goal each. Emma Westfall 6 saves.
Boys' soccer: Handley 0, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Owen Turnbull had eight saves for his third shutout and Handley tied Harrisonburg on Monday.
The Judges are 5-1-2.
Baseball: Riverside 8, James Wood 3
WINCHESTER — Riverside took a 6-0 lead halfway through the fourth inning and went on to defeat James Wood in a non-district game on Monday.
The Colonels are 9-2.
James Wood leaders: Eli Miller 2-3, run, 2 RBIs; Trevor Strosnider 1-3, run, RBI; Nick Bell 1-2, run and 2.2 innings, 3 runs (1 earned), 3 hits, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts; Cade Cornwell 2.1 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
Warren County 2, Handley 1
FRONT ROYAL — Handley scored one run in the seventh inning and had the tying run in scoring position but Warren County won and completed a season sweep on Monday.
Dylon Moxley (1 for 3) doubled and Kaplan Ambrose (1 for 2, two walks) drove Moxley in with a single to cut the deficit for the Judges (3-9) to 2-1. Ambrose was picked off first for the second out, but Lucas Mammano (1 for 3) was hit by a pitch and stole second. The Wildcats ended the threat with a strikeout.
Other Handley leaders: Landen Lewis 2-3, double; Griffin Hott 5 innings, 2 runs (1 earned), 4 hits, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts; Ambrose 1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts.
Girls' tennis: Central 9, Clarke County 0
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Central on Monday.
The No. 3 doubles team of Isabella Concha and Kylie Prazinko for the Eagles won the most games, falling 8-6.
Volleyball: Norris to play in Junior Nationals
Millbrook freshman libero Gigi Norris will compete in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship (GJNC) after her Metro Volleyball Club of Washington DC 15s travel team qualified this weekend.
Ranked 16th nationally, Metro placed third in the USA Volleyball Northeast Qualifier Under-15 Open, the highest division. The qualifier took place Friday through Sunday in Philadelphia.
The GJNC will place June 28-July 1 in Chicago and will feature the top 36 Under-15 teams in the nation.
Norris was a Second Team All-Region 4C and First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection in the fall for Millbrook. She tied for fourth in the area with 252 digs and had 39 aces.
Winchester Speedway: Windham wins SCDRA race
Walker Windham captured the 60-lap SCDRA Main Event on Saturday to highlight two days of racing at Winchester Speedway.
Prior to the $10,000 event, Robbie Carroll won the race among non-qualifiers and elected to pass on that payday for the opportunity to start at the rear of the field for the main event.
Staring on the outside pole, Isaac Gipson grabbed the early lead with pole-sitter Brandon Dalton and Windham following. Windham would eventually work his way past Dalton to move into second place. By Lap 37, Gipson had a full straightaway lead over Windham before a caution flew to bunch the field. Thanks to a great restart, Windham grabbed the lead on Lap 39.
Windham, Dalton and Andrew Smith would battle to the end. On the final lap, they exited Turn 4 three-wide with Windham edging Smith and Dalton to take the victory. Gipson finished fourth and Newman Presnell was fifth in the 28-car field.
In the Limited Late Model Division, outside pole-sitter Jonathan DeHaven would grab the early lead, but after a caution Russell Erwin would move in front after two laps of side-by-side racing. Later in the 25-lap race after a restart, Erwin and DeHaven would make contact with DeHaven spinning out. Erwin would take the win, followed by Mike Franklin, James Lichliter, Dylan Rutherford and Austin Stover.
In the Pure Stock Division, pole-sitter Walter Crouch and Buddy Wilson would battle for the early lead before Crouch suffered a flat tire. Wilson would go on to dominate the 15-lap event. Tony Johnson, Jerry Jenkins Jr., Jason Wilkins and Delmar Grady rounded out the Top 5.
Friday’s action featured 60 cars trying to qualify for the SCDRA main event and racing in the UMP Modifieds.
In that event, outside pole-sitter Michael Altobelli grabbed the early lead from Glen Elliott and never relinquished the top spot. Altobelli would take the 25-lap event by a full straightaway as Cody Oliver, Mitch Thomas, Jimmy Jesmer Jr. and Mike Franklin followed.
