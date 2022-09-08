WINCHESTER — The Handley golf team completed a 6-0 season in Class 4 Northwestern District dual matches on Thursday by winning a quad at the Winchester Country Club.
The Judges shot a four-player score of 171 to beat James Wood (174) and Liberty (201). Brentsville also competed in the quad and tied for second overall with a 174.
Handley's Sam Thome tied for first with Brentsville's Alex Bae with a 1-over-par 37. Also for the Judges, Jag Fitzsimmons shot a 43. On Senior Day, Handley seniors Ashley Truban (45) and Charles Turnbull (46) also had counting scores.
James Wood was led by Braeden Crawford (41), Brayden Rockwell (43), Drake Reese (44) and Zach Woskobunik (46).
Millbrook 191, Strasburg 213
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook defeated Strasburg in a non-district match on the front nine of the Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club on Thursday.
The Rams' Tinleigh Rusher led all golfers with a 3-over-par 36.
Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 43, Travis Hambrick 47, Logan Limoges 49, Molly Deegan 52.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — James Wood remained undefeated with a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Sherando on Thursday, winning by the scores of 25-23, 25-7, 25-17.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 18 kills; Ashlynn Spence 7 kills; Hannah McCullough 22 service points (6 aces), 16 assists, 11 digs; Carsyn Vincent 15 digs; Paige Ahakuelo 10 assists.
Clarke County 3, Rappahannock County 1
WASHINGTON, Va. — Clarke County remained undefeated in Bull Run District play with a 25-19, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21 over Rappahannock County on Thursday. The Eagles are 3-2 (2-0 district).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 30 assists; Karly Erickson 9 kills, 4 aces; Anna Spencer 9 kills; Bailey Mayo 8 kills; Natalia Rodriguez 22 digs; Gracie Brown 4 blocks.
Women’s soccer: SU 2, Gettysburg 2
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Roxana Nielson scored in the 64th minute to help Shenandoah tie Gettysburg in non-conference action on Wednesday.
The Hornets (2-0-1) and the Bullets (1-1-1) each recorded one goal in each half. By the new NCAA rule, no overtime was played following regulation.
Thirty-six seconds after Gettysburg opened up the scoring with a tally 4:26 in, Chandler Gallant scored in the box off a Peyton Lubinsky assist to tie the game 1-1. The tying goal marked Gallant’s third goal in two games and Lubinsky’s second assist in as many games.
Trailing 2-1 midway through the second half, SU took advantage of a free kick from midfield by Victoria Peia to tie the game. Peia’s ball into the box was deflected to Neilson, who headed the ball in from close range.
Shenandoah outshot Gettysburg 11-5. Karissa Dominick had one save for the Hornets.
