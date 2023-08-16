LEESBURG — The Handley golf team took second to Heritage in a nine-hole tri competition at the River Creek Club on Wednesday.
The Pride recorded a four-player score of 146, the Judges shot a 160 and Fauquier was third with a 195. Heritage’s Joe Johnson led the way with a 33 and Handley’s Sam Thome tied for second with a 36.
Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 40; Dash Fitzsimmons, Jackson Bouder 42 each.
Millbrook takes second in tri
FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook shot a 175 to take second to Woodgrove (164) in a nine-hole tri competition on Wednesday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
Skyline (180) placed third. Millbrook's Rich Pell and Woodgrove's Declan Gustavson each tied for first individually with 39s.
Other Millbrook scorers: Logan Limoges 41, Travis Hambrick 47, Trenton Conley 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.