LEESBURG — The Handley golf team took second to Heritage in a nine-hole tri competition at the River Creek Club on Wednesday.

The Pride recorded a four-player score of 146, the Judges shot a 160 and Fauquier was third with a 195. Heritage’s Joe Johnson led the way with a 33 and Handley’s Sam Thome tied for second with a 36.

Other Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 40; Dash Fitzsimmons, Jackson Bouder 42 each.

Millbrook takes second in tri

FRONT ROYAL — Millbrook shot a 175 to take second to Woodgrove (164) in a nine-hole tri competition on Wednesday at Blue Ridge Shadows.

Skyline (180) placed third. Millbrook's Rich Pell and Woodgrove's Declan Gustavson each tied for first individually with 39s.

Other Millbrook scorers: Logan Limoges 41, Travis Hambrick 47, Trenton Conley 48. 

— Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.