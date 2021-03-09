WINCHESTER — Jack Thome earned medalist honors as the Handley golf team opened its season with a 177-207 romp against Fauquier County on Tuesday at Winchester Country Club.
Thome fired a 5-over 41 for nine holes to win by three strokes over a pair of his teammates.
Other counting scorers: Handley: Austin Smith 44, Bobby Kaniecki 44, Jag Fitzsimmons 48. Fauquier: Tayte Mills 48, Caden Mills 49, Jack Carter 50, Hunter Lamper 60.
Handley remains unbeaten in volleyball
CULPEPER — Lindsay Pifer and Anna Prosser combined for 19 kills as Handley remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 sweep of Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the district heading into Thursday's home clash against Fauquier County.
Handley leaders: Pifer 10 kills, 14 assists, 3 aces; Prosser 9 kills, 4 aces; Kyla Tigney 3 blocks.
Eagles win fourth straight to open season
STRASBURG — Bella Stem had 11 kills, six aces and four blocks to lead the Clarke County volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of Strasburg In Bull Run District volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 4-0.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists; Abby Peace 7 kills.
Sherando boys win pair of games
The Sherando boys' basketball team beat Hedgesville (W.Va.) 52-42 on the road on Tuesday, one day after beating Jefferson (W.Va.) 63-62 at home.
The Warriors (3-1) led 12-7 after one quarter, 35-18 at the half and 43-36 after three quarters against Hedgesville. Sherando led 21-10 after one quarter and 36-29 at the half against Jefferson. The Cougars rallied to tie the game at 49 after three quarters, then the Warriors edged Jefferson 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
Tuesday scoring leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 17, Keli Lawson 15, Cody Crittenden 8. Hedgesville — Elijah King 24, Adam Walls 11.
Monday scoring leaders — Sherando: Lawson 17, Armel 15, Adrian Myers 12. Jefferson: Daion Taylor 20, Will Shively 20.
James Wood boys beaten by Washington
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys' basketball team fell to 0-4 with a 57-42 loss to Washington (W.Va.) on Tuesday.
James Wood leader: Carson Baker 13 points, 7 rebounds.
Handley volleyball remains unbeaten
WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team improved to 3-0 by sweeping Turner Ashby 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 in non-district action on Monday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 10 kills, 14 assists, 2 aces; Anna Prosser 7 kills, 3 aces; Emilie Pifer 22 digs.
Clarke volleyball stays perfect
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County volleyball team improved to 3-0 by sweeping Stonewall Jackson 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 on Monday night in Bull Run District action.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 17 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces; Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists, 3 aces; Bella Stem 8 kills.
Millbrook boys drop first game to Washington
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys’ basketball team fell to 2-1 with a 59-52 loss to Washington (W.Va.) on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Joaquin Canada 13 points; Detric Brown 10 points; Quinten Jones 10 points.
James Wood boys lose to Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The James Wood boys’ basketball team fell to 0-3 with a 59-50 loss to Martinsburg (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Colonels led 14-13 after one quarter. Martinsburg (1-1) led 27-22 at the half and 44-32 after three quarters. James Wood got as close as 48-42 halfway through the third quarter.
Leaders — James Wood: Jacob Medina 15 points, 12 rebounds; Carson Baker, Kaden Spaid, Austin Rogers 8 points each. Martinsburg: Anthony Smith 13 points, Doryn Smith 11 points, Garrett Staubs 10 points.
O’Roke leads Millbrook girls to victory
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Avery O’Roke scored 27 points to lead the Millbrook girls’ basketball team to a 60-41 win over Spring Mills (W.Va.) on Monday.
The Pioneers (3-0) led 18-10 after one quarter, 35-16 at the half and 44-28 after three quarters.
Millbrook leaders: Jenna McClung 11 points; Kaylene Todd 8 points; Kendall Bean 7 points.
Sherando girls fall against Jefferson
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Jefferson blew open the game in the third quarter as the Cougars knocked off Sherando 52-29 in girls’ basketball on Monday night.
Leading 20-13 at the half, Jefferson (2-0) outscored Sherando (2-2) by a 20-6 margin in the third quarter to take a 40-19 lead.
Scoring leaders: Sherando: Ella Carlson 11, Asia James 5. Jefferson: Jordan Carr 16, Macie Chrisman 12, Catrina Myers 11.
Pencile receives ODAC women’s soccer honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University junior Maiya Pencile was named ODAC Player of the Week for women’s soccer in selections announced Tuesday afternoon.
Pencile had five goals last week as the Hornets defeated Randolph-Macon 4-1 and lost 4-3 at Roanoke. Against the Yellow Jackets, Pencile had a natural hat trick with goals in the 28th, 32nd and 56th minutes. At Roanoke, she tallied the Hornets’ first and third goals of the game with the latter coming on a penalty kick.
Pencile leads SU with six goals through three games. The accolade was her first ODAC weekly honor.
Shenandoah (2-1) returns to action Thursday at Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.