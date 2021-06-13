EUGENE, Ore. — Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati freshman Taylor Beard earned Second Team All-American honors by tying for 16th in the women’s high jump at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday at the University of Oregon.
After a missed first attempt, Beard cleared the bar on her second attempt at 1.73 meters (5 feet, 8 inches). Beard cleared the bar on her first attempt at 1.78 meters (5-10). However, after three attempts, she could not clear the bar at 1.81 meters (5-11.25).
Beard’s best outdoor mark coming into Saturday was 5-11.5. She jumped 6-0 in the indoor season.
Beard also earned Second Team All-American honors (places nine through 16) during the indoor season, where she has sophomore status. At the indoor national meet in March at the University of Arkansas, Beard tied for 13th place with a mark of 1.76 meters (5 feet, 9.25 inches)
South Carolina freshman Rachel Glenn won the high jump on Saturday with a mark of 6-4, 1.25 inches better than Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin.
Generals power past Royals in VBL play
WINCHESTER — Waynesboro’s Luke Chung belted a grand slam and Kyle Murphy added a two-run shot in a six-run second inning as the Generals downed the Winchester Royals 11-6 in the first game of a Valley Baseball League doubleheader at Bridgeforth Field on Sunday.
The contest was delayed more than two hours after thunderstorms rolled through the area. Murphy’s two-run blast started the second and Chung, the Generals’ leadoff hitter, followed with his slam. Waynesboro had six hits in the inning.
The Generals (2-4) increased the lead to 8-0 before Winchester broke through in the third. Austin Bulman’s single plated former Millbrook and current Shenandoah University standout Haden Madagan, who singled, and Ramses Cordova, who walked.
After Waynesboro tacked on another run in the top of the fourth, Madagan singled home a run in the Royals’ two-run fourth that cut the deficit to 9-4.
The Generals tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh, one on Joey Rezek’s solo homer. Winchester loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with a run scoring on Dilan Espinal’s single and another coming home on a balk.
Rezek (two runs, two RBIs) had three hits to lead Waynesboro’s 14-hit attack. Murphy (three runs), Matt Stinebiser (two runs) and Alejandro Figueredo (three RBIs) each had two hits. Madagan and Bulman had two hits each for the Royals (3-2), who finished with seven.
