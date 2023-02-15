NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati senior Taylor Beard won the high jump with a mark of 1.88 meters (6 feet, 2 inches) on Friday at Vanderbilt University’s David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center to break school, American Athletic Conference and facility records.
Beard broke the school and conference records that were previously held by Loretta Blaut (1.87 meters, 6-1.75). Beard now ranks third in NCAA Division I in the high jump.
Beard is next in action on Saturday at the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame. She will compete in the AAC meet on Feb. 24-25 in Birmingham, Ala.
Women’s lacrosse: SU picked third in ODACFOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 3 selection of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Wednesday.
Shenandoah, 11-7 in 2022, has 82 points in the poll. Perennial league power Washington & Lee is picked to win the ODAC again with a perfect 100 points on 10 first-place votes. Roanoke is second with 89 points and the recipient of W&L’s first place marker.
Voting was done on a 10-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll.
Shenandoah opens its season on Saturday afternoon in its new Aikens Stadium home at 1 p.m. against non-conference opponent Meredith College.
Ovechkin on leave after the death of his fatherWashington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin says his father, Mikhail, has died at age 71.
Ovechkin delivered the news Wednesday on social media along with family photos and video.
“Today my father passed away,” Ovechkin posted in Russian on his Instagram account. “I thank everyone for their support but ask that you be understanding and not disturb my family at such a hard time for us! Thank you.”
Ovechkin left the Capitals on Tuesday to tend to what the team called a family health matter regarding a loved one. Coach Peter Laviolette said he expected Ovechkin to be gone for at least the rest of the week and away for the foreseeable future.
Ovechkin’s father had not been in Washington in recent years while dealing with health issues at home in Moscow. Before that, Mikhail was a familiar face at the Capitals’ practice facility and at games watching his son.
Shiffrin splits with longtime coach at worldsMERIBEL, France — American skiing standout Mikaela Shiffrin had an unexpected split with her longtime coach, Mike Day, during the middle of the world championships after informing him that she planned to take a new direction with her staff at the end of the season.
“Mikaela wants to do something different going forward. She wants a new challenge. And she informed Mike and Mike decided to go home,” U.S. Alpine director Patrick Riml told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “It’s a shock for me that he took off.”
Day was with Shiffrin when she won the silver medal in super-G last week and then accompanied the skier for a few days of off-site training in Orcieres before returning to Meribel with her this week.
Shiffrin was due to race again in her favored events of giant slalom on Thursday and slalom on Saturday.
“After working with Mike Day for seven seasons, I’ve decided to move forward with new leadership on my team for the next phase of my career,” Shiffrin said in a statement released by the U.S. ski team. “I want to thank Mike and acknowledge all of his work and dedication over the last several years.”
Day led Shiffrin’s individual team within the U.S. squad. Shiffrin’s team is also led by her mother, Eileen, who has coached the skier her entire life.
Kanaan to make a final start at Indy 500INDIANAPOLIS — Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 champ, said Wednesday he will compete in IndyCar’s biggest race this May before retiring again.
The 48-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on Twitter. The race is May 28.
“It’s been a wonderful incredible journey, but it’s not done yet,” he said in a video shot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the highlight calls fade away. “I will still have the pleasure to drive through the bricks one last time. Thank you all and I’ll see you on race day.”
For one of the series’ most popular, most successful and longest-tenured drivers, this is becoming part of an annual ritual.
He first announced that 2020 would be his last “Last Lap” season as series officials created a special logo for his five-race farewell tour. But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 500 to be moved from May until August and then ran with no fans in the seats, Kanaan didn’t think it was the proper way to say goodbye.
So he returned in 2021 and then in January 2022 announced he would return again that season, too, this time as a teammate of seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson on the powerhouse Chip Ganassi Racing team.
While Johnson finished 28th in his first 500, at age 46, Kanaan revved up the crowd by qualifying sixth, finishing third and refiring his hopes of coming back once more in 2023.
Yankees’ Montas to miss most of seasonTAMPA, Fla. — Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees’ season.
As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old right-hander will have right shoulder surgery on Feb. 21. Boone said Montas could possibly return in the season’s second half.
Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.
Montas left a July 3 start at Seattle after 13 pitches with shoulder tightness — his velocity was down about 3 mph. He returned July 21 and had a 2.25 ERA in starts against Detroit and Houston.
“I think we’re comfortable with where he’s at shoulder-wise,” Boone said at the time of the trade.
Montas is eligible for free agency after this season.
