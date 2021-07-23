Potter Sports Group, Cameron Jackson’s agency, announced on Friday that the former Handley High School and Wofford College basketball standout has signed to play for Chieti Basket 1974, which plays in Italy’s Serie A2 league, for the 2021-22 season.
Chieti went 12-20 in 2020-21.
This will be the 25-year-old Jackson’s third professional season in Europe. In 2020-21, the 6-foot-8 forward played for Portugal’s Sport Lisboa Benfica, which went 22-11. Benfica went 19-7 in the regular season to finish fourth in the regular season in the 14-team Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol. In the playoff semifinals, Benfica was swept 3-0 by regular-season champ Sporting.
Jackson played in 31 of 33 games and averaged 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 19.7 minutes per game. Jackson made 63.7 percent of his field goals (142 of 223) and 63.6 percent of his free throws (63.6 percent).
Royals edge Woodstock on Long home run
WOODSTOCK — The Winchester Royals won for the fifth time in six games with a 6-5 win over Woodstock on Thursday night in Valley Baseball League action.
Will Long (3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs) broke a 5-5 tie with a solo home run in the seventh inning.
Winchester (20-18, 12 hits) led 5-1 after scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but Woodstock (25-16) tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Garrett Gainey earned the win, pitching the last 3.2 innings of the game. He entered the game in the sixth inning and ended a Woodstock threat by getting a double play with one out and runners on first and third. He retired the River Bandits in order in the ninth inning to complete a performance in which he allowed no runs, one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.
Daniel Vos started for the Royals and pitched four innings, allowing one run (earned), three hits and three walks while striking out two batters.
Winchester was also led by Soterio Ramirez (3 for 4 with two RBIs), Ramses Cordova (2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI) and Nate Furman (1 for 2 with two runs and a walk).
The Royals will play a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. today at Purcellville and will begin the North Division playoffs on Sunday against an opponent to be determined.
Post 21 falls in District 15/16 tournament
PURCELLVILLE — Leesburg Post 34 defeated the Winchester Post 21 Renegades 12-2 in a District 15/16 tournament game that was shortened to five innings on Thursday at Loudoun Valley High School.
Winchester (3-9) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Leesburg responded with four runs in the second. The Renegades made it 4-2 in the top of the third inning, but Leesburg scored two runs in the third, four in the fourth and two in the fifth inning.
Post 34 had 11 hits and Post 21 had five, with five different players recording hits. Matthew Sipe went 1 for 2 with a double and RBI, Andrew Plunkett went 1 for 1 with an RBI and a walk, Drew Franchock and Sebastian Tringali each went 1 for 3 with a run and Terrell Roberts went 1 for 2.
