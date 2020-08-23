Former Handley High School and Wofford College basketball star Cameron Jackson has signed with Sport Lisboa Benfica of Lisbon, Portugal.
The 6-foot-8, 24-year-old Jackson joins a team that went 20-2 in 2020-21 in Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol, the top league in Portugal. That was the second-best record in the 14-team league.
Jackson's first professional season in 2019-20 was spent in Germany in the Basketball Bundesliga.
Jackson started the year with Syntainics MBC, where he played nine games and averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 30 of 49 field goals in 16.8 minutes per game.
He then moved on to Ludwigsburg. In 12 games, he played 13.1 minutes per game, averaged 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, shot 47.3 percent (26 of 55) from the field and made 66.7 percent (18 of 27) of his free throws. Ludwigsburg lost to Alba 2-0 in the championship series of the 17-team league.
Weather disrupts RCBL finals
Game 3 of the Rockingham County Baseball League finals between the New Market Shockers and the Broadway Bruins on Saturday night was postponed until Sunday because of inclement weather. Broadway had a 2-0 series lead heading into Sunday.
Game 4 will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at New Market's Rebel Field.
