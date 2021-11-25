Handley graduate and William Smith College senior goalkeeper Amanda Kesler recently completed an All-Liberty League women’s soccer season for the NCAA Division III Herons.
Kesler and William Smith — ranked third in the country — lost to No. 1 College of New Jersey 1-0 in the NCAA quarterfinals on Sunday at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.
The Herons finished the contest with a 14-12 edge in shots and a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks, but a goal in the 59th minute off a shot from just outside the 18-yard box went off the left goalpost and in for TCNJ (20-0-2).
Smith had three saves for William Smith, which finished 19-2-1. That is tied for the fifth-most single-season wins in school history. The Herons went 9-0 in the Liberty League and won their 14th straight conference tournament title.
A Second Team all-conference selection, Kesler played in 20 games and made 19 starts for the Herons. She recorded 52 saves for an 80 percent save percentage and allowed 13 goals for a 0.75 goals allowed per game average. Kesler had six shutouts.
William Smith only played two games in the spring of the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19. As a sophomore in 2019, Kesler started for a Herons team that advanced to the national championship game. She had 15 shutouts, a 0.30 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage.
Women’s basketball: SU 62, Marymount 56
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University earned its first-ever victory over Marymount University with a non-conference win Tuesday night at the Wilkins Center.
Shenandoah (3-1) had lost its last eight meetings with the Saints (3-3) dating back to the 2003 season.
SU trailed 15-5 after one quarter but outscored Marymount 22-13 in the second quarter to trail 28-27 at halftime. The Hornets shot 9 of 12 in the third quarter to take a 47-41 lead after three quarters.
With the score 47-43, SU went on an 8-2 run that ended with an Olivia Weinel layup with 5:49 remaining to make it 57-47 SU. The Hornets led by at least eight points until MU scored three of the game’s final four points over the last 45 seconds.
Freshman Terese Greene paced SU with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds and three steals. Sierra St. Cyr added 15 points, five assists and four steals, Weinel had 10 points and six rebounds, Ragan Johnson had nine rebounds and three blocks and Sarah Sondrol scored eight points.
SU shot 53 percent (27 of 51) from the field and Marymount shot 33 percent (21 of 64). SU scored 48 of its 62 points in the paint.
The Hornets return to ODAC play with a 7 p.m. home game on Wednesday against Washington & Lee.
