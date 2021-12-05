GREENSBORO, N.C. — Handley graduate and Christopher Newport University sophomore forward Emma Ricci is a national champion as a result of the fifth-ranked Captains' 2-0 victory over No. 1 The College of New Jersey in the NCAA Division III women's soccer championship game on Saturday at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Soccer Stadium.
Ricci — who had the assist in CNU's 1-0 overtime semifinal win over Loras on Friday — helped set up the Captains' second goal on Saturday.
In the 67th minute, Ricci took a long pass from near midfield from junior Molly Beegle. She sprinted by the TCNJ (21-1-2) defense and made a couple of dribbles into the penalty box, where she was then tackled from behind. The center official whistled for a penalty kick. Riley Cook took it and scored to put the Captains ahead 2-0.
CNU (22-0-1) captured its first national title in program history and the school's first in any sport since 1998. The Captains' previous 12 national titles all came in women's indoor and outdoor track & field.
Swimming: Clarke County splits
STRASBURG — Clarke County's boys took first place in every event and the Eagles' girls swam three VHSL qualifying times in Saturday's meet against Wilson Memorial.
The Eagles rolled to a 121-12 romp in the boys' event. Clarke County fell 80-58 in the girls' meet, but Kayla Sprincis (2:10.44 in the 200 freestyle, 5:43.55 in the 500 free) and Noelle Whalen (1:07.45 in the 100 butterfly) each swam VHSL state qualifying times in their wins.
Clarke County boys' winners: Patrick Whalen (2:20.75 in the 200 free, 6:18.05 in the 500 free); Liam Whalen (2:34.10 in the 200 individual medley, 57.33 in the 100 free); Hudson Sauers (30.83 in the 50 free); Jefferson Fairbanks (1:09.20 in the 100 fly); Joseph Ziercher (1:23.32 in the 100 backstroke); Lucas Welch (1:21.33 in the 100 breaststroke); 200 medley relay (Ryan Hooks, Welch, Fairbanks, L. Whalen) 2:05.31; 200 free relay (Hooks, P. Whalen, Fairbanks, L. Whalen) 1:51.18; 400 free relay (Hooks, P. Whalen, Ziercher, Fairbanks) 4:27.37.
Other Clarke County girls' winners: Maya Pitts (2:37.49 in 200 IM, 1:04.44 in 100 free); Whalen (1:10,51 in 100 back); 200 medley relay (Whalen, Kyleigh Goforth, Pitts, Sprincis) 2:14.06.
Handley ties, falls to Fauquier
WINCHESTER — Handley's boys swam to a 58-58 tie against Fauquier on Saturday, while the Judges dropped an 80-58 decision in the girls' meet.
Handley boys' winners: Henry Fowler (2:26.53 in the 200 individual medley, 4:43.26 in the 400 freestyle); Ryan Stickley (27.94 in the 50 free); Lucas Mammano (1:12.21); 200 freestyle relay (Fowler, Stickley, Mammano, Trey Grim) 2:09.78; 400 freestyle relay (Fowler, Stickley, Mammano, Ethan Gluszak) 4:55.00.
Handley girls' winners: Sullivan Morefield (31.56 in 50 free, 1:13.96 in 100 free); Mahi Patel (2:16.86 in 100 butterfly); 200 freestyle relay (Sierra Campbell, Patel, Morefield, Talley Sublett) 2:43.01.
Millbrook drops pair to Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys fell 104-51 and the girls dropped a 106-57 decision against Kettle Run on Saturday.
Millbrook boys' winners: Wyatt Post (1:08.66 in 100 butterly); 400 freestyle relay (Nicholas Barreda, W. Post, Nathan Regula, Aidan Post) 4:37.49.
Millbrook girls' winners: Carolina Arias (32.99 in the 50 free); Lyddie Esslinger (1:12.49 in the 100 breaststroke).
Girls’ basketball: Sherando splits
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Sherando fell 68-42 against Petersburg in the finals of the Hampshire Tournament on Saturday.
Grace Burke had 20 points and Isabel Hall added 13 for the Warriors (2-1), who led 27-20 at the half. Kennedy Kaposy had 22 points for Petersburg, which outscored Sherando 20-6 in the third quarter to take control.
On Friday, Ella Carlson's 3-pointer with about 30 seconds remaining gave Sherando a 38-36 win over Hampshire. Carlson scored 15 points, while Burke netted 12 and Emma Clark had six.
Handley drops two games
LEESBURG — Handley lost to Freedom 47-30 in the Heritage Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday after losing 46-37 to Skyline in a non-tournament game on Friday to fall to 1-3.
Handley leaders vs. Freedom: Laura Hogan 13 points; Jadyn Washington 7 points.
Leaders vs. Skyline: Hogan 9 points, Washington 9 points; Emeryce Worrell 8 points.
Clarke County 46, Warren County 27
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County outscored Warren County 10-3 in the first quarter and 21-4 in the first half en route to a victory in its season opener on Friday.
The Eagles held Warren County to 22.9 percent shooting (8 of 35).
Clarke County leaders: Emily Emmart 15 points, 14 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 9 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Keira Rohrbach 9 points, 5 steals, 2 assists.
Wrestling: Sherando 4-1 at duals
LEESBURG — Sherando went 4-1 during the Loudoun County Duals on Saturday.
The Warriors earned dominant wins over Herndon (52-20), Broadway (63-12), Freedom (56-18) and C.D. Hylton (65-6) with their lone loss coming on a 38-36 decision against Chantilly.
Sherando unbeaten wrestlers: Tyler McDonald (113 pounds); Anthony Lucchiani (120); Keagan Judd (145), Brogan Teter (152).
Handley goes 9-1 at Hedgesville
HEDGESVILLE — Handley went 4-1 on Saturday to complete the two-day Hedgesville (W.Va.) Duals with a 9-1 record.
Handley defeated Preston County (48-18), North Marion (48-21), Musselman B (48-21), Moorefield (54-30), John Champe (55-27), Jefferson (54-6), Frankfort (48-24), Clarke County (48-30) and the All-Stars 48-36. The Judges' lone defeat was a 39-19 loss to Berkely Springs.
Handley leaders: Nick Baker (120), Simon Bishop (160) and Joey Mullin (285) each go 10-0; Hayden Thompson (106) and Logan Westfall (126) each go 9-1; Eddie Lopez (145) goes 8-2.
Eagles go 6-4 at Hedgesville Duals
HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. — Clarke County went 6-4 at the two-day Hedgesville Duals tournament that concluded on Saturday.
Clarke County beat West Virginia schools Jefferson (48-24), Grafton (53-18), Keyser (42-36) and Musselman (42-18), Lightridge (36-29), and a team of backup wrestlers from various tournament teams called the All-Stars 35-21. The Eagles lost to Handley (48-30), John Champe (45-28), Frankfort, W.Va., (28-27) and Hedgesville (42-39).
Clarke County leaders: Colton Vincent (113), Cannon Long (145) and Trace Mansfield (195) each went 10-0; Landon Roper (132) went 9-); Michael Perozich (220) went 8-2; James Casey (106) and Colin Moran (152) each went 7-3.
Boys' basketball: Freedom 60, Millbrook 55
WINCHESTER — Freedom handed Millbrook its first loss of the season on Friday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers dropped to 1-1.
Millbrook leaders: Braden George 17 points; William Croyle 8 points; CJ Standen 7 points; BJ Canada 7 points.
Men's basketball: SU 81, Ferrum 71
WINCHESTER — Jaylen Williams scored 29 points as Shenandoah University got its first ODAC win with a triumph over Ferrum on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (2-5, 1-1) raced to a 45-28 lead at the half and held on as Ferrum (4-3, 0-2) got within 65-62 with 4:14 to go. Davion Roberts' 3-pointer with 3:31 push the margin to 68-62 and the Panthers never got closer down the stretch.
Roberts had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Deondre McNeill added nine points, while former Millbrook standout Trammell Anthony and Matt Simmons had eight each off the bench.
Women's basketball: SU 76, Hollins 61
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University outscored Hollins 22-13 in the final quarter to pull away to its first ODAC win of the season on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Terese Greene (19), Olivia Weinel (16), Ragan Johnson (14) and Sarah Sondrol (12) each scored in double figures for the Hornets (4-2, 1-2), who shot a blistering 57 percent (32 of 56) for the game. Sierra St. Cyr added seven points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Men's wrestling: SU places 14th
GRANTHAM, Pa. — Led by Colton White's seventh-place finish at 141 pounds, Shenandoah University took 14th at Messiah College's Petrofes Invitational, which concluded on Saturday.
After falling in the quarterfinals, White went 2-1 in consolation matches before getting a medical forfeit victory in the seventh place match.
SU totaled 27.5 points in the 17-team event. Muhlenberg won with 147.5.
The Hornets had a total of 15 wins Friday with George Vrachnos (157), Hunter Thompson (174) and Dylan Weaver (174) getting three each.
Indoor track: Kindig sets SU mark
SALEM — Tucker Kindig shattered the Shenandoah University mark in winning the weight throw and also placed second in the shot put at the Bast-Cregger Challenge at Roanoke College on Saturday.
Kindig's toss of 17.39 meters in the weight throw broke the SU record in the event by more than a meter and set a Cregger Center record. He had a distance of 13.62 meters in the shot put, while teammate Wyatt Schannauer (13.42) placed third.
Erin Atklinson's fifth-place finish in the 3,000 meters (10:54.35) was the top performance for the SU women.
