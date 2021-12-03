Handley graduate Emma Ricci had the assist on Riley Cook’s game-winning overtime goal as No. 5 Christopher Newport University won 1-0 over No. 9 Loras in overtime in the NCAA Division III women’s soccer semifinals on Friday at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Soccer Stadium.
The Captains (21-0-1) will take on No. 1 The College of New Jersey at 2:30 p.m. in today’s championship game at the same location. TCNJ (21-0-2) beat No. 14 Wesleyan 1-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.
After taking a pass down the right side of the field, sophomore midfielder/forward Ricci dribbled toward the goal box and played a ball in the air to the middle of the field to Riley Cook, who one-touched the ball into the right side of the goal three minutes into the extra session.
CNU had a 20-8 shot advantage and 6-2 edge in shots on goal.
The win puts CNU into the national title game for the first time in program history. The Captains’ only other Final Four appearance came in 2018.
Ricci’s assist was her seventh of the season, which ranks second on the team.
In her first year playing for CNU — the Captains did not play in her freshman year of 2020 due to COVID-19 — Ricci ranks third overall on the team in points with 17 (five goals, seven assists). Ricci was named to the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference First Team in early November.
The College of New Jersey knocked out Ricci’s former Handley teammate Amanda Kesler, a William Smith senior goalkeeper, with a 1-0 victory on Nov. 21 in the quarterfinal round. William Smith is ranked third in the country.
Girls’ basketball: Sherando 38, Hampshire 36
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Ella Carlson's 3-pointer with about 30 seconds remaining gave Sherando the lead as the Warriors knocked off the host at the Hampshire Tournament on Friday.
Hampshire led 31-30 entering the final quarter. Carlson scored a game-high 15 points, sinking three 3-pointers, as the Warriors improved to 2-0 entering today's finale game.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 12 points; Emma Clark 6 points. Hampshire: Izzy Blomquist 17 points.
Heritage 40, Handley 18
LEESBURG — Handley lost to the host Pride in the Heritage Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday.
The Pride led 7-4 after one quarter, 12-8 at the half, 20-12 after three quarters, then outscored the Judges (1-1) 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 8 points.
Boys’ basketball: Freedom 60, Millbrook 55
WINCHESTER — Freedom handed Millbrook its first loss of the season on Friday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers dropped to 1-1.
Millbrook leaders: Braden George 17 points; William Croyle 8 points; CJ Standen 7 points; BJ Canada 7 points.
Clarke County games postponed
Clarke County athletic director Casey Childs said Friday’s season-opening home junior varsity and varsity basketball games have been postponed until Jan. 10 due to COVID protocols involving Clarke County.
Childs said for now, the Eagles are still scheduled to host Skyline in a JV/varsity doubleheader (6 p.m./7:30 p.m.) on Tuesday. Childs said he’ll know more about the status of those games on Monday.
