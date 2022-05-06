Handley graduate and Penn State Schuylkill junior Meghan Stokes was named the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference Softball Co-Player of the Year in selections announced Thursday.
A second baseman for the United States Collegiate Athletic Association school, Stokes also was selected as a First Team All-Conference infielder.
She led the 10-team PSUAC in runs (53), triples (seven) and hits and ranked second with a .475 batting average (57 for 120). She ranked second in on-base percentage (.519), fourth in slugging (.692) and stolen bases (15), tied for fourth in doubles (12) and tied for seventh in RBIs (30).
Stokes led Penn State Schuylkill to a 24-11 record overall and a 14-4 mark in conference play to place second.
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 5, Kettle Run 1
WINCHESTER — Fourth-seeded James Wood defeated No. 5 Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District first round on Thursday.
The Colonels (7-7) will travel to No. 1 Sherando for a 5 p.m. match in Tuesday’s semifinals. Third-seeded Handley defeated No. 6 Liberty by forfeit and will play at No. 2 Millbrook, a forfeit winner over No. 7 Fauquier, in Tuesday’s other semifinal at 4 p.m.
James Wood singles winners: No. 2 Charlotte Bass 6-2, 6-0: No. 3 Grace Allen 6-3, 6-7 (7-2), 6-3; No. 4 Sydney Delawder 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Olivia Judd 6-1, 6-2; No. 6 Julia Taylor 6-0, 6-2.
Boys’ tennis: Class 4 NWD semis not set
Fourth-seeded James Wood’s Class 4 Northwestern District home quarterfinal match with No. 5 Kettle Run was postponed until Monday at 4:30 p.m. because of rain.
The winner will travel to No. 1 Handley for Tuesday’s semifinals.
Third-seeded Sherando — a 5-0 winner over No. 6 Liberty on Tuesday — will travel to No. 2 Millbrook at 5:45 p.m. in Tuesday’s other semifinal. The Pioneers beat No. 7 Fauquier 5-0 in a first round match on Thursday.
