SALEM — Shenandoah University saw its 22nd intercollegiate sport officially get started Saturday as the men’s wrestling team opened its year at the U.S. Marine Corps Star City Classic at the Salem Civic Center.
Seven Hornet wrestlers competed over six weight classes, and Handley freshman Hunter Thompson earned his spot in the record book by recording the Hornets’ first-ever victory.
Competing at 165 pounds, Thompson pinned Dalton Biggs from Emory & Henry 58 seconds into the second period for SU win No. 1.
Thompson, Morgan Robinson (149 pounds) and Anthony Olsen (285) all finished in fourth place of their respective weight classes. Thompson went 2-2, Robinson went 4-2 with three pins, and Olsen went 3-2 with three pins.
Clarke wrestling routs Culpeper
CULPEPER — The Clarke County wrestling team had another dominant effort on Saturday, defeating Culpeper County 63-12 to improve to 2-0.
The Eagles recorded pins in all six of their contested matches on Wednesday against Page County, and on Saturday they had pins in six of the nine contested matches.
Clarke County leaders: (Winners by fall): 113: Landon Roper; 145: Daniel Heath; 152: Alvaro Wong; 182: Trace Mansfield; 195: Titus Hensler; 220: Michael Perozich. (Winner by decision): 160: Kaylee Anderson, 11-10. (Winners by forfeit): 120: Wyatt Stemberger; 126: Stephen Steyaert; 132: Cannon Long; 138: Stanley Williams.
Handley wrestling goes 0-3 in quad
WARRENTON — Handley lost 48-21 to Skyline, 66-12 to Riverheads and 66-11 to Skyline in its season-opening competition on Saturday at Fauquier High School.
The Judges forfeited more than half their matches.
Handley leaders: Cam Gordon (113 pounds), Caleb Slack (145) and Simon Bishop (152) each went 3-0.
Handley girls’ swimming remains unbeaten
STRASBURG — The Handley girls’ swimming team improved to 2-0-1 after beating Turner Ashby 50-36 and tying Strasburg 46-46 in a meet on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Judges boys (2-1) defeated Turner Ashby 45-43 and lost to Strasburg 43-38.
Handley winners: Girls: 200-yard freestyle: Grace Morgan, 2:00.91; 500 free: Morgan, 5:20.71; 200 free relay: Hailey Brown, Sullivan Morefield, Laura Salley, Morgan, 1:49.66; 100 backstroke: Brown, 1:06.18; 400 free relay: Brown, Salley, Camdyn Allen, Abigail Dodd, 4:21.44. Boys: 200 IM: Henry Fowler, 2:09.48; 50 free: Ryan Stickley, 26.47; 500 free: Fowler, 5:17.56.
Clarke boys sweep swim meet
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys defeated Madison County 49-15 and Broadway 49-18 in dual meet action on Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagle girls fell to Madison County 40-13 and Broadway 54-13.
Clarke County winners: Boys: 200 medley relay: Patrick Whalen, Cooper Lowell, Liam Whalen, Colin Moran, 2:04.71; 200 free: Patrick Whalen, 2:16.88; 200 IM: Liam Whalen, 2:31.52; 50 free: Lowell, 24.51; 100 free: Lowell, 55.32; 500 free: Patrick Whalen, 6:05.18; 200 free relay: Lowell, Dylan Rosenbohm, Morban, Liam Whalen, 1:49.56; 100 breast: Liam Whalen, 1:15.10; 400 free relay: Moran, Rosenbohm, Lucas Welch, Patrick Whalen, 4:41.23. Girls: 200 IM: Kayla Sprincis, 2:24.98; 100 free: Leah Kreeb, 1:09.78; 500 free: Sprincis, 5:25.12.
Clarke girls’ basketball falls to Strasburg
STRASBURG — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team lost Strasburg 32-28 in Bull Run District action on Friday to Strasburg for its third straight defeat.
The Eagles (1-3) led 9-7 after one quarter, but Strasburg led 15-13 at halftime and 23-21 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Kiera Rohrbach 10 rebounds.
Allinger leads SU track at Keydet Invitational
LEXINGTON — Sophomore Jeremy Allinger placed ninth in the 800 meters to lead the Shenandoah University men's and women's indoor track & field teams in their season-opening events on Saturday at the Virginia Military Institute’s Keydet Invitational.
Allinger recorded a time of 2:01.56 and was the second fastest NCAA Division III runner in the race.
Sophomore Tyler McCarthy placed 12th in the 3,000 in a personal record of 9:10.63. Senior Reed Davis was 15th in 9:26.06. They were the No. 2 and No. 3 D-III finishers.
For the women, junior Rebecca Doran placed 13th in the 3,000 in 10:59.01, with classmate Erin Atkinson placing 18th in a PR of 11:38.26.
Doran and Atkinson were first and third among NCAA Division III competitors in the race.
Emily Miller, who is competing unattached as a graduate student during the indoor season, was seventh overall with a PR of 10:33.39.
