Nicole Hobson has been named the new girls’ soccer coach and Steffany Plotts is the new head girls’ tennis coach at Handley as the school announced the hirings on Tuesday.
Hobson has served as the Judges’ JV coach for the past three years and has coached travel soccer for Blue Ridge United for four years. Hobson grew up in Fairfax and played basketball and soccer, including a stint in the Olympic Developmental Program as a goalkeeper. Hobson, a graduate of George Mason University, teaches at Quarles Elementary School. She lives in Winchester with her husband and two daughters. Madison is a rising junior soccer player at Handley.
Hobson replaces Haleigh Echard, who led the Judges to a program-best 16-3-1 record and the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament title last season. In two seasons of competition, Echard had a 24-8-2 mark.
“I am thrilled to be named head coach of the Handley girls’ soccer program,” Hobson said in a news release. “I truly respect and admire the athletes I get to work with and my hope is that I can continue to guide them through a positive and rewarding soccer experience.”
“We are excited to name Coach Hobson to lead our soccer program,” Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said in the release. “She knows our kids and our program, as well as our community. She brings energy and a continued continuity to the program and we look forward to future success on and off the field.”
Plotts joins the Handley girls’ tennis program and replaces Connie Banton, who served as a co-coach with Martha Johnson, who had the lead role. Plotts now takes the lead role with Johnson still on staff.
As a Handley player when she was known at Steffany Slaughter, Plotts led the Judges to a pair of state championships (1995 and 1997) and played all four seasons at No. 1 singles (she was state runner-up in 1998). A member of the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame, she played collegiately at Mary Washington. Plotts previously has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Judges.
“I am honored and thrilled to be able to lead the John Handley Judges tennis program,” Plotts said in the release. “Handley tennis is a true passion for me and I can’t wait to get started working with the team. It’s a phenomenal group of young ladies and will be a true labor of love. Handley Pride will be the backbone of our team and we will continue to build on the legacy of Handley tennis.”
“Coach Plotts brings a tremendous amount of knowledge, skill and experience to our program,” Prosser said. “She grew up in the storied tradition of Handley tennis, playing for Coach Chris Garber and winning a state championship, and will continue to set the bar high for our athletes. Tennis means a great deal to Handley and we are excited about her energy and leadership.”
Ritter, Banjoff named to VBL All-Defensive Team
Sherando graduate and Shenandoah University standout Frankie Ritter and the Winchester Royals’ Leighton Banjoff were each named to the Valley Baseball League’s North Division All-Defensive Team in selections released Tuesday.
Ritter — a senior shortstop for SU — was selected for his play at second base with Woodstock, which is competing in the Jim Lineweaver Finals against Charlottesville. Heading into Game 1 of the championship series with Charlottesville, Ritter was hitting .242 with 19 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 30 runs, five doubles, and a .338 on-base percentage.
Banjoff — a senior who is transferring to Bowling Green — was selected at third base. He hit .347, scored 25 runs, drove in 21 and belted five doubles, three triples and two homers while stealing seven bases.
Eight players were selected to the North and South All-Defensive teams. Purcellville catcher Jose Torres is the North Defensive Player of the Year and Harrisonburg shortstop Seaver King earned South honors.
