Handley has named Haleigh Echard as its new head girls' soccer coach.
A Lebanon, Pa., native, Echard is in her second year as the lead assistant coach for the Shenandoah University women's soccer team. She is a graduate of Penn State University and played soccer for the Nittany Lions. Echard holds a U.S Soccer National "D" coaching license and has coached soccer at multiple club levels.
Handley has not had a permanent head coach since John Lynch resigned one game into the season this past spring.
Assistant coach Britt Miller was elevated to interim head coach and guided the Judges to a 15-4 record — a school record for victories — and the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles. Handley announced in July that Miller was not pursuing the permanent head coaching position.
As a player, Echard made 93 appearances for the Nittany Lions and was a member of the 2015 NCAA national championship team. She recorded 22 points in 3,286 minutes of action.
Off the field, the education major earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times and was also recognized as a 2016 and 2017 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Echard served as a member on the Penn State Student Athlete Advisory Board and the Athletic Director's Leadership Institute from 2014 to 2018.
"We are excited to welcome Coach Echard to the Handley family," said Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser in a news release. "Our girls' program is coming off a stellar year and she brings a wealth of knowledge both as a coach and a player.
"She has been a part of an elite level of soccer and will bring those experiences to our program. Her vision of the program and how athletics should impact students' lives is impressive."
James Wood names Barr as swimming coach
James Wood High School has named Jessica Barr its new swimming coach.
Barr, who is a STEAM teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Winchester, succeeds Alan Cavanagh who resigned after leading James Wood’s swimming program the past two years. The Colonels are coming off a season in which the girls took third in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet and the boys took fourth.
Barr is a native of Shenandoah County and began swimming with Valley Swim Team Phoenix in 2007. She swam for five years with that team and was also a member of the Central High School swim team from 2008-2011. Barr attended the University of Virginia and was a member of the UVA Club Swim Team from 2012-2014 and volunteered with a USA swim team in Charlottesville. Barr began serving as an assistant coach with the Valley Swim Team when she returned home for the summers during her time as a student at the University of Virginia. Since 2015, she has been coaching part-time with the Winchester Swim Team.
In a news release, Barr said, “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to coach at the high school level and lead the James Wood High School swim team. Swimming helped to teach me many valuable life lessons and I’m looking forward to using my experiences as both an athlete and coach to grow the swimming program at James Wood and help each member of the team reach their full potential.”
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner said, “Coach Barr brings a unique perspective to this position in that she has been a swimmer at both the high school and college levels and has coached swimmers of different ages and abilities. She is passionate about swimming and recognizes that athletics can help teach students valuable lessons about teamwork, commitment and perseverance which will benefit them throughout their lives. I’m confident her experiences as a high school and college swimmer combined with her coaching experiences will benefit our students and swimming program.”
VOLLEYBALL
Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Strasburg in a Bull Run District match on Wednesday by the scores of 25-20, 25-15, 25-21. The Eagles are 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the district after their second straight win.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 19 assists, 5 aces; Liz Wallace 7 kills, 9 blocks; Hannah Trenary, Riley Marasco 5 digs each.
BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY
Millbrook takes second in quad
WINCHESTER — Millbrook scored 54 points to place second behind Liberty (39) in a Class 4 Northwestern District quad meet on Wednesday at the Third Battle of Winchester course.
Kettle Run was third with 60 points and Handley was fourth with 70. Liberty's Sam Rodman won individually with a time of 17:08.
Millbrook: 7. Nicholas Hayden 18:43, 8. Wyatt Hambrick 19:04, 10. Trevor Lloyd 19:08, 13. Matthew Topham 19:35, 16. Colin Stephanites 19:45.
Handley: 2. Grayson Westfall 17:23, 4. Ryan Stickley 18:12, 19. Max Ware 19:59.1, 20. Ben Babb 19:59.3, 25. James Wang 20:31.
GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY
Handley takes second in quad
WINCHESTER — Handley scored 42 points to place second to Liberty (34) in a Class 4 Northwestern District quad meet on Wednesday at the Third Battle of Winchester course.
Kettle Run was third with 48 points and Millbrook only had two runners and did not record a complete score. Liberty's Maya Turner won by five seconds in 22:04.
Handley: 5. Kendall Felix 23:32.1, 6. Sarah Roberson 23:32.3, 7. Peyton Duvall 23:42, 12. Angelica Rodriguez 24:20, 15. Jordan Lill 24:47.
Millbrook: 9. Kendra Shanholtz 23:58, 14. Torri Fry 24:58.
COLLEGE SCORES: Volleyball: Catholic 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-22). Field Hockey: St. Mary's 2, Shenandoah 1; Women's Soccer: Shenandoah 3, Mary Washington 2.
