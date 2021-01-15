Handley released a new football schedule on Friday and will begin a five-game regular-season on Saturday, Feb. 27 with a 1 p.m. game at Kettle Run.
Handley had to redo its football schedule because the three Frederick County schools are not competing in the Virginia High School football season, which runs from Feb. 4 (first day of practice) to May 1 (state championship games). Regional competition can begin on April 7.
The VHSL allows for six games to be played before the region start date, and five of Handley’s six games would have been against Frederick County teams. Frederick County is holding its fall season from March 29 through April 24.
The season-opening game against Kettle Run will be Handley’s only regular-season game that does not count in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings.
The Judges will have an open date after the Kettle Run game. They will begin their round-robin district schedule on March 12 at Fauquier (7 p.m.) and that will be followed with a March 19 game at Culpeper County (7 p.m.). Handley will play its first game at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on March 27 vs. Liberty and follow that with its regular-season finale on April 3 against Kettle Run. Both games will be at 1 p.m.
The Region 4C semifinals/Plus 1 weekend is April 9-10. If Handley does not qualify for the Region 4C semifinals, the Judges will have the option of playing another non-playoff team in the region that weekend.
Clarke County boys’ basketball beats Stonewall
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys’ basketball team improved to 3-1 with a 64-38 win over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
The Eagles led 11-7 after one quarter, 36-17 at the half and 50-26 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Ellis Nei 19 points; Deonte Trammel 11 points; Matthew Sipe 8 points; Caleb Childs 8 points.
Handley sweeps Broadway in swim meet
STRASBURG — The Handley boys won 74-60 and the girls won 71-66 in season-opening dual meet action on Thursday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
Handley winners — Boys: 200-yard freestyle: Henry Fowler, 1:56.55; 200 individual medley: Chris Stearns, 2:51.13; 50 free: Ryan Stickley, 26.51; 500 free: Ethan Gluszak, 7:24.16; 100 backstroke: Fowler, 59.55; 400 free relay: Gluszak, Jonah Arslan, Trey Craft, Jack Nelson, 5:33.72. Girls: 200 free: Laura Salley, 2:14.18; 50 free: Salley, 27.73; 100 butterfly: Hailey Brown, 1:07.84; 100 free: Brown, 1:04.18; 200 free relay: Mahi Patel, Claire Zombro, Brown, Ren Delaney, 2:01.57; 400 free relay: Brown, Salley, Sullivan Morefield, Camdyn Allen, 4:24.03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.