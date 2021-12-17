The Handley Showcase will feature six basketball games, five involving boys and one with girls, today at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
The schedule is as follows: noon — Chantilly vs. Virginia Academy; 1:30 p.m. — Woodgrove vs. Bishop Walsh; 3 p.m. — Spotswood vs. Millbrook boys; 4:30 p.m.— Spotswood vs. Millbrook girls; 6 p.m. — Western Albemarle vs. Skyline; 7:30 p.m. — Handley vs. Heritage (Newport News).
Tickets are $10 for the entire day. Masks are required.
Boys' basketball: Sherando 62, Liberty 52
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a win over Liberty on Friday.
Sherando leaders: Zach Symons 17 points; Amari Williams 13 points; Drew Tyson 11 points.
Luray 51, Clarke County 43
LURAY — Luray outscored Clarke County 34-21 in the second half to win in Bull Run District action on Friday.
The Eagles (2-2, 1-2 district) led 12-9 after one quarter and 22-17 at the half, but Luray took a 35-33 lead by outscoring Clarke County 18-11 in the third quarter.
Clarke County leaders: Luke Lyman 16 points; Cordell Broy, Will Booker 10 points each.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 56, Liberty 33
BEALETON —Sherando outscored Liberty 30-13 in the second half in a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Friday night.
The Warriors (6-1, 2-0 district) led 26-20 at the half.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 20 points, Grace Burke 16 points, Ella Carlson 9 points.
Swimming: Sherando sweeps Millbrook
WINCHESTER — The Sherando girls won 110-60 and the boys won 77-67 against Millbrook in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action on Thursday.
Sherando girls’ winners: 200-meter medley relay: Madelyn Twigg, Madison Reed, Chelsey Jones, Natalee Tusing, 2:08.41; 50 free: Reed 29.68; 100 fly: Smith 1:08.79; 100 free: Twigg 1:03.53; 200 free relay: Tusing, Reed, Twigg, Smith, 1:56.89; 100 breast: Smith 1:19.08; 400 free relay: Twigg, Lexee Schellhammer, Jones, Smith, 4:21.78.
Millbrook girls’ winners: 200 free: Kiera Webster, 2:21.70; 200 IM: Lyddie Esslinger 2:41.07; 400 free: Webster 4:48.39; 100 back: Esslinger 1:13.72.
Sherando boys’ winners: 200 medley relay: Benjamin Jensen, Austin Forrer, Toby Winston, Ashraf Ibrahim, 2:08.53; 200 IM: Toby Winston, 2:27.10; 50 free: Ibrahim 29.59; 100 free: Jensen 1:09.29; 200 free relay: Ian Liang, Ryan Ames, Ryan Toomey, Ibrahim, 2:09.65; 100 back: Jensen 1:14.00; 100 breast: Forrer 1:21.62; 400 free relay: Jensen, Ibrahim, Forrer, Winston; 4:29.29.
Millbrook boys’ winners: 200 free: Nathan Regula, 2:30.32; 100 fly: Wyatt Post 1:05.84; 400 free: Aidan Post 4:59.93.
