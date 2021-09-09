WINCHESTER — The Handley golf team knocked off Class 4 Northwestern District leader Kettle Run and won a highly competitive tri-match on Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Just eight strokes separated the Judges (160), Kettle Run (163) and Millbrook (168).
Jack Thome and Jag Fiztsimmons each fired 3-over rounds of 39 to lead Handley. Kettle Run’s Ben Gray took medalist honors with a 37.
Other Handley scorers: Austin Smith 41, Sam Thome 41.
Millbrook scorers: William Croyle 40, Jack Muldowney 40, Nick Gressley 43, Jack Hersey 45.
Volleyball: Warren County 3, Handley 2
FRONT ROYAL — Handley lost a non-district thriller to Warren County, falling 25-22, 10-25, 25-17, 16-25, 16-14 on Thursday.
The Judges dropped to 3-4 overall.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 15 aces, 15 digs, 15 kills, 15 assists; Anna Prosser 9 kills; Alexa Gluzsak 16 digs.
North Hagerstown 3, James Wood 0
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — James Wood suffered a sweep against North Hagerstown, falling 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17 on Thursday.
The Colonels fell to 3-2.
James Wood leaders: Lexi Taylor 7 kills, 2 blocks; Melia Burch 5 kills; Hannah McCullough 12 assists, 6 digs; Carsyn Vincent 16 digs, 2 aces.
Rappahannock County 3, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Rappahannock County closed out a pair of tight sets to knock off Clarke County 25-9, 26-24, 31-29 in Bull Run action on Thursday.
The Eagles dropped to 3-2 overall, 0-2 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 13 kills, 2 aces; Bailey Mayo 18 assists; Keira Rohrbach 7 blocks; Abby Peace 7 blocks; Kacie Turner 2 aces.
Men’s soccer: Mary Washington 2, SU 0
WINCHESTER — Unbeaten Mary Washington scored a pair of second-half goals and blanked Shenandoah University on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
The Eagles (3-0) scored twice within the first couple of minutes of the half on goals by Josh Kirkland (46:30) and Abel Luwis (48:51).
Goalkeeper Dylan Johnson had one save for the Hornets (1-2), who had just two shots on goal and had a 9-0 deficit in corner kicks.
SU next hosts the Penn College of Technology on Saturday at 2 p.m.
