STERLING — The Handley girls placed fourth and the boys placed eighth at the 12-team Region 4C swimming meet on Saturday at the Claude Moore Recreation Center.
The Judges will send four girls and the boys will send one to the Class 4 state meet next Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center as a result of placing in the top four of their respective events.
Handley girls’ state qualifiers: 200-yard freestyle: 2. Grace Morgan, 1:55.39; 100 butterfly: 3. Hailey Brown, 1:01.59; 500 freestyle: 2. Morgan, 5:08.38, 3. Brown 5;14.70; 200 freestyle relay: 4. Sullivan Morefield, Laura Salley, Brown, Morgan, 1:48.22; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Morefield, Salley, Morgan, Brown, 3:54.25.
Handley boys’ state qualifier: 500 free: 2. Henry Fowler, 5:05.75.
Girls’ team scores: 1. Broad Run 103 points; 2. Kettle Run 90; 3. Dominion 83, 4. Handley 61.
Boys’ team scores: 1. Heritage 96, 2. Dominion 76, 3. Broad Run 58, 8. Handley 36.
Region 2B/1B swim meet canceled
WARRENTON — The Region 2B/1B swimming meet scheduled for Sunday was canceled because of the snowy weather, so those seeded in the top four of each event will move on to Thursday’s Class 2/1 state meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Clarke County will send nine people to the meet — seven boys and two girls.
Clarke County boys’ state qualifiers: Lucas Welch (200-yard freestyle, 100 breast); Joseph Ziercher (200 individual medley, 100 back); Patrick Whalen (500 freestyle); Cooper Lowell (100 free), Liam Whalen (200 free); Colin Moran (200 individual medley); Dylan Rosenbohm (100 butterfly); 200 medley relay (P. Whalen, Lowell, L. Whalen, Moran); 200 free relay (L. Whalen, Moran, P. Whalen, Lowell); 400 free relay: (L. Whalen, P. Whalen, Moran, Lowell).
Clarke County girls’ state qualifiers: Kayla Sprincis (200 free, 500 free); Leah Kreeb (50 free, 100 free).
Clarke girls’ basketball falls to Stonewall
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team lost 53-41 to Stonewall Jackson on Friday in Bull Run District action for its eighth straight defeat.
The Eagles (1-8) were done in by a second quarter in which they were outscored 15-4. Clarke County trailed 15-13 after one quarter, 30-17 at the half and 41-29 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 12 points, 5 rebounds; Michaela Owens 8 points; Teagan Lowery 6 points; Keira Rohrbach 7 rebounds, 3 steals.
Weaver wins to highlight SU wrestling loss
WINCHESTER — Dylan Weaver provided the lone points for Shenandoah University as the Hornets dropped a 47-3 decision to No. 25 Ferrum in their first ever wrestling match at the Wilkins Center.
Ferrum won the first six matches, including three by forfeit, before Weaver won at 174 pounds. Weaver led 4-3 in the final period, but Elijah Martin squared the match with a point by amassing more than a minute of riding time. Weaver needed just 10 seconds of the sudden victory period by quickly scoring a takedown.
On Friday, SU lost its season duals opener 51-0 at Messiah College. The Hornets forfeited four weight classes and Messiah record two pins and a technical fall in its triumph.
Hornets set personal marks at Liberty event
LYNCHBURG — The Shenandoah University men’s and women’s indoor track & field teams recorded 11 new personal bests Friday at the Brant Tolsma Invitational hosted by Liberty University.
Nine of the 11 Hornets that participated recorded personal marks.
Kaitlin Measell led the women’s team with a pair of top-10 finishes in the long jump (4.95 meters) and triple jump (10.18 meters). Hannah Hale (20:35.01) had the best overall finishing fourth in the 5,000 meters, one spot ahead of teammate Jennifer Macias (20:51.07).
Tyler McCarthy (4:34.59) had the lone top-10 finish for the men, placing ninth in the mile (4:34.59).
