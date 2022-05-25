ALDIE — The Handley boys’ and girls’ track & field teams each took second at the Region 4C meet on Wednesday at Lightridge High School.
Loudoun Valley won the girls’ title with 77.5 points. Handley was second (72), Sherando was fifth (47), Millbrook was sixth (46) and James Wood was eighth (42) out of 16 teams.
Loudoun County won the boys’ title with 105.5 points. Handley was second (88), James Wood was fifth (53), Millbrook was eighth (36) and Sherando was 11th (27).
The top four placers in each event, as well as those with qualifying times and standards, advance to the Class 4 state meet on June 3 and 4 at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Regional champions for Handley were Stephen Daley (won the 100 meters by 0.21 in 10.96 seconds, and the shot put by 2-7 in 53-8); Ryan Stickley (won the 400 by 0.37 in 50.39); the 4x100 team of Daley, Christian Metzger, Manno Lusca and Jacob Duffy (won by 0.24 in 42.99); and Peter Kim (won the pole vault by six inches with a mark of 11-0);
Also in the boys’ meet, James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner broke a 44-year-old school record to win the 3,200 in 3.45 seconds in 9:17.95. Woshner broke Jay Kelchner’s record of 9:18.6. Other local regional champions are the Colonels’ Andrew Link in the 300 hurdles (won by 0.11 in 40.32); and Millbrook’s Nick Hayden (won the 800 by 1.29 in 1:54.82).
Local regional champions in the girls’ meet were Millbrook’s Jada Arrington (won the 100 by 0.07 in 12.67, the 200 by 0.31 in 25.89 and 400 by 0.94 in 58.87); Sherando’s Ella Carlson (won by 23-11.5 by breaking her own school record by more than six feet with a 144-8.5 in the discus, won by 1-1 with a 35-5 in the shot put); Handley’s Elizabeth Imoh (won the 100 hurdles by 0.77 in 15.56 and the 300 hurdles by 1.61 in 46.10); and James Wood’s 4x800 team of Quetzali Angel-Perez, Lillian Lovelace, Ruby Ostrander and Lauren Beatty (won by 15.42 in 9:56.87).
Other top finishers:
Handley boys: Daley, 2nd in discus, 153-5.5; Christian Metzger, 2nd in long jump, 21-5; William Pardue, 4th in 3,200, 9:34.08; Nico Schianchi, 4th in 1,600, 4:24.57; 4x800 (Elliott Redcay, Pierce Francis, William Pardue, Max Ware), 4th in 8:21.78.
James Wood boys: Brendan Cassidy, 2nd in 110 hurdles, 15.43, and 300 hurdles, 40.43; Andrew Link, 3rd in 110 hurdles, 15.58; Ethan Pratt-Perez, 3rd in 3,200, 9:29.99.
Millbrook boys: Landon Baker, 2nd in the 200, 22.79; 4x400 (Scott Montgomery, Brian Washington, Matthew Topham, Baker), 3rd in 3:31.56.
Sherando boys: Ethan Gonzalez, 2nd in shot put, 47-9; 4x800 (Justin Dante, Ben Freilich, Dylan McGraw, Camden Palmer), 3rd in 8:18.97; Micah Carlson, 3rd in discus, 142-2.
Handley girls: Imoh, 2nd in high jump, 5-2; Emeryce Worrell, 2nd in 100, 12.74 and 200, 26.20); 4x100 (Alivia Ricci, Worrell, Madison Hobson, Imoh, 2nd in 50.65; Ricci, 3rd in pole vault, 7-6; Znyah Johnson, 3rd in high jump, 4-10; 4th in pole vault, 7-6.
James Wood girls: 4x100 (Jocelyn Hempel, Olivia Boyce, Macey Payne, Alana Bradford), 3rd in 51.42; Aubrey Grove, 4th in shot put, 33-3.
Millbrook girls: Madison Murphy, 2nd in 3,200, 11:37.53.
Sherando girls: 4x800 (Anna Duke, Gracie Defibaugh, Cassidy Crittenden, Eva Winston), 2nd in 10:12.27; Victoria Corbit, 2nd in long jump, 17-7.5, 3rd in triple jump, 34-7.75; Emma Ahrens, 4th in 3,200, 11:43.76.
Clarke boys 3rd, girls 4th in Region 2B
ELKTON — The Clarke County boys placed third and the girls placed fourth in the 10-team Region 2B meet on Wednesday at East Rockingham.
The East Rockingham boys scored 144 points to win, and it was followed by Stuarts Draft (119) and Clarke County (87). Strasburg won the girls' title with 135 points and was followed by Stuarts Draft (102). Clarke scored 97 points, two behind East Rockingham.
The top four placers in each event, as well as those with qualifying times and standards, advance to the Class 2 state meet on June 3 and 4 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
On the boys' side, Clarke County's Dain Booker won the 100 by 0.12 in 11.86, the 200 by 0.02 in 23.65, the long jump by three inches with a mark of 20-5.75, and helped the 4x100 team of Spencer Blick, Will Booker and Wyatt Palmer win by 0.20 in 46.02.
In the girls' meet, Clarke's Bailey Beard captured the 100 by 0.06 in 12.98 and the 200 by 0.43 in 28.10, and she helped the 4x100 team of Kaylah Dangczek, Ellie Brumback and Reagan Myer win by 0.99 in 53.17.
Other Clarke boys' leaders: Blick, 3rd in 300 hurdles, 43.20, 4th in 110 hurdles, 17.83; Jacob Kitner, 3rd in 800, 2:12.01; Matthew Stroot, 3rd in 3,200, 11:06.46; Will Booker, tied for 3rd in high jump, 5-8; 4x800 (James Casey, James Dalton, Luke LaMaster, Stroot), 3rd in 9:13.56; Seth Brown, 4th in 3,200, 11:14.65.
Other Clarke girls' leaders: Ellen Smith, 2nd in the 800, 2:33.56; Dangczek, 2nd in 100 hurdles, 18.60; Leah Kreeb, tied for 2nd in high jump, 4-8; Teya Starley, 3rd in the 800, 2:35.62, 3rd in the 1,600, 5:44.23; 4x400 (Brumback, Myer, Smith, Starley) 3rd in 4:28.68; Mia Wolf, 4th in the 3,200, 14:02.36; Brumback, 4th in long jump, 15-9; Hailey Outland, tied for 4th in triple jump, 30-11.5.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 1, James Wood 0 (2 OT)
WINCHESTER — Will Demus scored off a throw-in from Patrick Sigler in the second five-minute session in sudden death overtime to lift top-seeded Millbrook to a victory over No. 3 James Wood in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game on Wednesday at Millbrook.
The Pioneers (15-3) — who received five saves from Nick Catlett — will host the Dulles District No. 2 seed in Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals. The Colonels (11-6-2) will travel to the Dulles District No. 1 seed.
Softball: James Wood 10, Fauquier 9 (8)
WINCHESTER — Second-seeded James Wood broke an 8-8 tie game on a two-run home run by Cadence Rieg in the top of the eighth inning, then held off a rally by Fauquier in the bottom of the frame to win in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game on Wednesday.
Rieg went 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs.
After giving up an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, Ellie Johnson stranded a runner on third with a strikeout to end the game. Johnson entered in relief in the seventh inning and pitched two innings, allowing one run (earned), four hits and no walks and struck out two. She also went 1 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate.
James Wood (12-10) led 4-0 after two innings, 5-4 after three, 7-4 after four, and 7-5 after five. The Colonels scored once in the top of the seventh for an 8-5 lead before the Falcons (15-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the game.
The Colonels will travel to the Dulles District No. 1 seed for Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals.
Other James Wood leaders: Caitlyn Shutts 3-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Laken Whipkey 3-5; Izzy McKee 1-4, two-run home run in the 2nd, 2 runs; Sydney Orndorff 2-5, home run in 3rd; Skyla Compton 2 runs.
Boys’ tennis: Clarke duo falls in regional
WOODSTOCK — Clarke County’s Graham Wolford and Thomas Dalton fell in the semifinals of the Region 2B doubles tournament on Wednesday.
The Eagles duo lost 6-3, 6-2 to Riverheads’ Cayden Watts and Adam Higgins. Watts and Higgins went on to defeat Stuarts Draft’s Aiden Maddux and Hayden France, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 in the title match.
