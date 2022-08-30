ROMNEY, W.Va. — Handley snapped a two-game losing streak with a sweep of Hampshire (W.Va.) on Tuesday, winning by the scores of 25-20, 25-8, 26-24. The Judges are 2-2.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 13 digs, 11 kills, 5 assists, 4 aces; Maria Brink 9 assists, 4 digs; Carter Gerometta 5 kills, 4 digs; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 5 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces; Marisa Onzura 3 aces.
Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook completed a season sweep of Harrisonburg on Tuesday, winning by the scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-10. The Pioneers are 3-0.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 28 assists; Grace Behneke 14 kills; Berkeley Konrady 7 kills; Ashley Roberts 3 kills, 4 digs; Gigi Norris 9 digs, 8 aces.
Sherando 3, Central 0
WOODSTOCK — Sherando earned a season-split with Central on Tuesday, taking the non-district match by the scores of 25-17, 25-23, 26-24. The Warriors are 1-2.
Sherando leaders: Helena Ritter 12 kills; Sarah Starling 12 kills; Amanda Ingrassia 31 assists; Abby Branner 5 kills; Tylea Lane 4 blocks.
