WINCHESTER — Handley, the 2019 Class 4 state champion, opened its boys’ tennis season with a 9-0 victory over Millbrook on Friday.
The closest match of the afternoon came at No. 1 singles. The Judges’ Daniel Botros and the Pioneers’ Drake Wilfong were tied 8-8 in a pro set before Botros prevailed 7-3 in a tiebreaker.
Other Handley singles winners: No. 2 Brendan Love 8-5; No. 3 John-Henry Herrington 8-1; No. 4 Neil Parikh 8-0; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 6 Nicholas Ramdass 8-0.
Handley doubles winners: No. 1 Botros-Love 8-3; No. 2 Herrington-Parikh 8-2; No. 3 Dickson-Ramdass 8-0.
Sherando girls' tennis routs Fauquier
WARRENTON — Sherando dropped only three games in defeating Fauquier 9-0 in Class 4 Northwestern District girls' tennis action on Friday.
The Warriors are 2-0 overall and in the district.
Singles winners: 1. Emily Loy 8-2; 2. Adelaide Gannon 8-0; 3. Lea Blevins 8-0; 4. Morgan Sutphin 8-0; 5. Kloe Thomas 8-0; 6. Emmy Woolever 8-0.
Doubles winners: 1. Loy/Gannon 8-0; 2. Blevins/Sutphin 8-0; 3. Thomas/Kendall Clark 8-1.
Handley edges Millbrook in girls' tennis
WINCHESTER — Handley took two of three doubles matches and split three singles matches to edge Millbrook 5-4 in girls’ tennis action on Friday.
The Judges improved to 2-0, while the Pioneers dropped to 1-1.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 3 Grace Meehan 8-5, No. 5 Ann Marie Larsen 8-3; No. 6 Tess McCallister 8-6. Millbrook: No. 1 Kinsey Knox 8-4; No. 2 Amanda Dalton 8-4; No. 4 Lauren Durbin 8-3.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Meehan 8-3; No. 2 Marie Claire Miro-Page Brubaker 8-5. Millbrook: No. 3 Shain Barbara-Tiffany Cheung 9-7.
SU stuns No. 1 Va. Wesleyan in twinbill split
VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University won for the first time ever against a No. 1 team as the Hornets stunned Virginia Wesleyan 5-2 in the opening game of a softball doubleheader on Friday.
The Marlins came back to win the nightcap 13-0 in five innings.
In the opener, Megan Scalley and Morgan Henley combined to frustrate the Marlins (30-4-1, 14-2 ODAC). Scalley (2-9) tossed four innings, allowing one run on six hits and four walks, while striking out two. Henley, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, earned the save. She allowed three hits and one run with no walks and a strikeout in three innings.
Allie Schey put SU ahead with a two-run single in the top of the third and also delivered a two-run single to cap a three-run fourth that gave SU a 5-0 lead. Schey finished with three of SU’s six hits.
The Marlins took control in the second game with nine runs in the first and four more in the second inning.
Henley (double), Nikki Stone, BayLee Jenkins and Allison Thompson had a hit each for SU in that game.
The Hornets (8-18, 5-13) finish their season Monday at Randolph.
Wood beats Sherando in boys’ tennis opener
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Sherando 8-1 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.
Singles winners — James Wood: 2. Josh Borromeo 8-1; 3. Jonah Borromeo 8-0; 4. Scott Shepherd 8-0; 5. Ryan Stevens 8-0; 6. Caedman Reams 8-2. Sherando: 1. Joe Venturato 8-5.
Doubles winners — James Wood: 1. Saeed Turner/Josh Borromeo 8-3; 2. Jonah Borromeo/Shepherd 8-1; 3. Stevens/Reams 8-2.
Generals sweep past Hornets in volleyball
LEXINGTON — Unbeaten Washington & Lee swept Shenandoah University 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 in ODAC volleyball action on Wednesday night.
The Generals improved to 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the ODAC, while the Hornets dropped to 5-5, 4-5.
Kate Poppo led SU with eight kills and 17 digs. Megan Hillyard added 12 assists and nine digs, while Caitlyn Houck also contributed 12 assists.
Shenandoah next hosts Ferrum on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a Senior Day match.
