WINCHESTER — Sam Thome fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Handley golf team to an easy 168-188 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday at Winchester Country Club.

Jag Fitzsimmons (40), Dash Fitzsimmons (43) and Ashley Truban (46) also netted scoring rounds for the Judges.

Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0

WINCHESTER — Millbrook opened its season with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 romp against Harrisonburg on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.

Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 25 assists, 7 digs; Camdyn Lockley 10 kills; Taylor Weiss 5 kills, 7 digs.

Clarke County 3, Skyline 0

FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County swept Skyline 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 to take the season opener for the Eagles on Tuesday. The Hawks dropped to 0-2.

Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 17 assists, 6 aces; Karly Erickson 6 kills; Keira Rohrbach 6 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 17 digs.

Field hockey: SU third in ODAC poll

FOREST — The Shenandoah University field hockey team is the preseason No. 3 pick of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Tuesday.

Shenandoah, which finished the 2021 season with a 14-3 record (7-1 ODAC) and was nationally ranked for the first time in program history, has 53 points along with two first-place votes in the poll.

Defending champion Washington & Lee, with 61 points and six first-place votes, is the pick to win it all in 2022 with the University of Lynchburg second with 56 points. Lynchburg received the remaining first-place vote.

Voting was done on an 8-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.

SU opens its season at the newly constructed Aikens Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Gettysburg. A special inaugural game ceremony will take place prior to the start of the contest.

Women’s cross country: SU ranked 9th in South

NEW ORLEANS — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 9 team in the South Region in rankings released Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

SU, coming off of a 10th-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Regionals, is one of four ODAC teams in the poll. Defending ODAC champion Lynchburg is No. 1 with Washington & Lee at No. 3 and Bridgewater at No. 8.

SU has nine returners from 2021, including NCAA participant Erin Atkinson. Atkinson, a Second Team All-ODAC honoree last season, returns for her final year on the course this fall as a graduate student.

The Hornets open the season on Sept. 1 with its SU Twilight at Kernstown Battlefield.

Compiled by Robert Niedzwiecki and Walt Moody 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.