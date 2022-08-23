WINCHESTER — Sam Thome fired a 3-over 39 to lead the Handley golf team to an easy 168-188 Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday at Winchester Country Club.
Jag Fitzsimmons (40), Dash Fitzsimmons (43) and Ashley Truban (46) also netted scoring rounds for the Judges.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Harrisonburg 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook opened its season with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 romp against Harrisonburg on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 25 assists, 7 digs; Camdyn Lockley 10 kills; Taylor Weiss 5 kills, 7 digs.
Clarke County 3, Skyline 0
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County swept Skyline 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 to take the season opener for the Eagles on Tuesday. The Hawks dropped to 0-2.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 17 assists, 6 aces; Karly Erickson 6 kills; Keira Rohrbach 6 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 17 digs.
Field hockey: SU third in ODAC poll
FOREST — The Shenandoah University field hockey team is the preseason No. 3 pick of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference coaches in poll results released Tuesday.
Shenandoah, which finished the 2021 season with a 14-3 record (7-1 ODAC) and was nationally ranked for the first time in program history, has 53 points along with two first-place votes in the poll.
Defending champion Washington & Lee, with 61 points and six first-place votes, is the pick to win it all in 2022 with the University of Lynchburg second with 56 points. Lynchburg received the remaining first-place vote.
Voting was done on an 8-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own programs in the poll.
SU opens its season at the newly constructed Aikens Stadium at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Gettysburg. A special inaugural game ceremony will take place prior to the start of the contest.
Women’s cross country: SU ranked 9th in South
NEW ORLEANS — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 9 team in the South Region in rankings released Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
SU, coming off of a 10th-place finish at the 2021 NCAA Regionals, is one of four ODAC teams in the poll. Defending ODAC champion Lynchburg is No. 1 with Washington & Lee at No. 3 and Bridgewater at No. 8.
SU has nine returners from 2021, including NCAA participant Erin Atkinson. Atkinson, a Second Team All-ODAC honoree last season, returns for her final year on the course this fall as a graduate student.
The Hornets open the season on Sept. 1 with its SU Twilight at Kernstown Battlefield.
