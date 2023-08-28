FRONT ROYAL — The Handley and James Wood golf teams tied for first with four-player scores of 164 at Monday's city-county quad on the Red Nine at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
James Wood's Brayden Rockwell (one-over-par 37 won by one stroke individually over Millbrook's Rich Pell (38). The Pioneers were third with a 174 and Sherando was last with a 202.
Other James Wood scorers: Ian Longo, Jake Bursey 42 each; Jay Bartlett 43.
Handley scorers: Sam Thome 40; Jag Fitzsimmons, Dash Fitzsimmons 41 each; Henry Felix 42.
Other Millbrook scorers: Logan Limoges 44; Molly Deegan, Tyler Learn 46 each.
Sherando scorers: Jackson Hepner 45; Charlie Lease 48; Kieran Lindberg 52; T.J. Salznick 57.
College volleyball: SU picked 10th in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University has been picked to finish in 10th place with 54 points in the preseason poll released by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Monday.
Last season, the Hornets went 8-17 overall and 4-8 in the conference.
Defending ODAC Tournament champion Randolph-Macon College was picked to win the conference, receiving six first-place votes and 137 overall points. Virginia Wesleyan (129 points), who won the regular season last year, was picked to come in second place and received three first-place votes.
Washington and Lee (four first-place votes) is third with 127 points and the Generals are followed by Averett College (115 points), Bridgewater College (100), Roanoke College (81), Lynchburg (77), Eastern Mennonite (60) and Guilford (56). Following SU are Randolph College (41), Ferrum College (24), and Hollins (13 points) in the 13-school poll.
The Hornets will start the season in the Great Lakes Crossover Tournament on Friday at Heidelberg University. SU will take on Saint Mary’s College (Indiana), Olivet College, Alma College and Washington College (MD) over the course of the two-day, 23-team invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.