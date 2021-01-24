STRASBURG — The Handley wrestling team defeated Clarke County 39-36 on Saturday for its first win of the season during a quad competition at Strasburg High School.
The Judges (1-10) also lost to Strasburg 51-24 and Wilson Memorial 51-29 in their other two matches.
Clarke County is now 3-5 after also losing to Strasburg 51-24 and Wilson Memorial 55-6.
Leaders — Handley: Cam Gordon (120) and Simon Bishop (152) each go 3-0; Garrett Stickley (113), Henry Felix (138), Caleb Slack (145), Alex Barth (195) and Rodd’ney Davenport (285) each go 2-1. Clarke County: Cannon Long (132), Trace Mansfield (182), Titus Hensler (195) and Stephen Steyaert (126) each go 2-1.
Clarke boys, Handley girls sweep swim meet
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys and the Handley girls each went 2-0 in a meet held Saturday at the Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles boys beat Handley 48-42 and William Monroe 49-36. The Judges defeated the Dragons 52-33.
The Handley girls beat Clarke County 67-17 and William Monroe 56-32. The Dragons topped the Eagles 34-20.
Boys’ winners — Clarke County: 200-yard medley relay: Patrick Whalen, Cooper Lowell, Liam Whalen, Colin Moran, 2:01.65; 50 free: Lowell, 24.55; 100 fly: Liam Whalen, 1:06.58; 500 free: Patrick Whalen, 5:57.87; 200 free relay: Moran, Lucas Welch, Patrick Whalen, Lowell, 1:53.42; 100 breast: Lowell, 1:14.87. Handley: 200 free: Brendan Love, 2:34.68; 200 IM: Henry Fowler, 2:11.00; 100 free: Chris Stearns, 1:01.90; 100 back: Fowler, 59.82; 400 free relay: Lucas Mammano, Ryan Stickley, Stearns, Fowler, 4:10.54.
Girls’ winners — Handley: 200 medley relay: Sullivan Morefield, Camdyn Allen, Molly Young, Claire Zombro, 2:27.17; 200 free: Hailey Brown, 2:03.04; 50 free: Morefield, 29.07; 100 fly: Brown: 1:07.18; 100 back: Taylor Roark, 1:43.44; 400 free relay: Samantha Stevens, Ren Delaney, Roark, Abigail Dodd, 5:38.34. Clarke County: 500 free: Kayla Sprincis, 5:24.82.
Eagles boys fall against Madison County
MADISON — The Clarke County boys’ basketball team fell 42-38 to Madison County in Bull Run in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Clarke County leaders — Ellis Nei 15 points; Matthew Sipe 8 points; Deonte Trammel 7 points.
Hornets tumble in men’s season opener
BRIDGEWATER — Shenandoah University never led as Bridgewater netted an 85-61 ODAC men’s basketball victory over the Hornets on Saturday.
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 ODAC) scored the first seven points and ran the margin up to 16-2 in the first five minutes. SU got as close as four points twice, the final time at 25-21 on Karee Smith’s basket with 5:51 left in the half.
Bridgewater led 42-31 at halftime. Zach Garrett’s 3-point play to start the second half was as close as SU would get in the final 20 minutes. The Eagles’ lead grew as high as 59-37 with 13:40 remaining.
Garrett led SU with 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Matt Anderson and Smith had 13 and 10 points, respectively. Andy Pack led Bridgewater with 18 points.
