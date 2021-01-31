WOODSTOCK — The Handley wrestling team swept its foes in a quad competition at Central High School on Saturday.
The Judges (5-10) defeated Central 51-30, Stonewall Jackson 54-24 and Clarke County 44-34. The Eagles went 2-1, beating Central 37-25 and Stonewall Jackson 54-12.
Handley leaders: Nick Baker (106), Cam Gordon (120), Henry Felix (132), Caleb Slack (145) and Simon Bishop (152) each went 3-0; Garrett Stickley (113), Clayton Oesterblad (160), Alex Barth (195) and Rodd’ney Davenport (285) each went 2-1.
Clarke County leaders: Landon Roper (113), Cannon Long (132), Michael Perozich (220) and Roger Tapscott (285) each went 3-0; Wyatt Stemberger (120), Stephen Steyaert (126), Daniel Heath (145), Trace Mansfield (182) and Titus Hensler (195) each went 2-1.
Clarke boys’ basketball drops pair of games
The Clarke County boys’ basketball team saw its losing streak extend to four games with a 50-46 loss in double overtime to Strasburg on the road on Saturday in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (3-5) trailed 15-14 after one quarter, led 26-22 at the half and 38-35 after three quarters, and were tied 42-42 at the end of the regulation and 46-46 after the first overtime.
Despite 27 points from Matthew Sipe, Clarke County lost to Rappahannock County 64-59 on Friday at home in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles led 11-10 after one quarter, 30-25 at the half and 42-41 after three quarters, but the Panthers outscored the Eagles 23-17 in the fourth quarter to win.
Clarke County leaders — vs. Strasburg: Ellis Nei 17 points; Deonte Trammel 7 points; Sipe 6 points; vs. Rappahannock County: Nei 10 points; Luke Lyman 9 points.
Handley girls’ basketball falls to Kettle Run
NOKESVILLE — The Handley girls’ basketball team ended its regular season with a 50-22 loss to Kettle Run on Saturday in Class 4 Northwestern District action.
The Judges (3-3) actually led 5-4 after one quarter, but the Cougars outscored Handley 18-3 in the second quarter to take a 22-8 halftime lead, then outscored the Judges 19-4 in the third quarter to open up a 41-12 advantage.
Handley will be the third seed for the district tournament and will take on No. 2 Kettle Run (5-3) again on Tuesday in Nokesville in the semifinal round. The Cougars swept the season series from the Judges.
Leaders — Handley: Tierney Finley 5 points; Hannah Yerkie 4 points. Kettle Run: Erin Porter 14 points; Emma Humphries 12 points.
Clarke girls’ basketball loses sixth straight
WASHINGTON, Va. — The Clarke County girls’ basketball team lost its sixth straight game on Friday, falling 59-31 to Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (1-6) trailed 12-10 after one quarter, 31-14 at the half and 45-26 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Teagan Lowery 11 points; Alison Sipe 8 points.
Handley girls’ swimming places 2nd in district
WARRENTON — The Handley girls’ swimming team placed second and the boys placed third at the five-team Class 4 Northwestern District meet on Friday at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
The Judges girls scored 114 points to trail only Kettle Run (178). The Handley boys scored 105.5 points to finish behind Kettle Run (144.5) and Fauquier (114).
Winning district titles for the Judges girls were freshman Grace Morgan in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 59.54 seconds) and 500 free (5:15.96); freshman Laura Salley in the 100 butterfly (1:02.48); and the 200 freestyle relay team of sophomore Sullivan Morefield, Salley, sophomore Hailey Brown and Morgan (1:50.94).
Those who won district titles for the Handley boys were junior Ryan Stickley in the 200 free (2:16.43) and junior Henry Fowler in the 500 free (5:15.76).
The top four individuals and relays in each event qualified for next Saturday’s Region 4C meet at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling.
Handley girls’ leaders: 200 IM: 4. Claire Zombro, 2:59.71; 50 free: 2. Morefield, 27.81; 100 fly: 2. Brown, 1:02.98; 100 free: 3. Morefield, 1:05.58; 500 free: 2. Brown, 5:18.64; 100 back: 3. Salley, 1:11.67; 400 free relay: 2. Morefield, Brown, Salley, Morgan, 4:06.08.
Handley boys’ leaders: 200 free: 4. Jack Nelson, 2:23.24; 200 IM: 2. Fowler, 2:05.69; 50 free: T-2. Stickley, Chris Stearns, 25.50; 100 free: T-2. Stearns, 59.85; 200 free relay: 2. Stickley, Lucas Mammano, Stearns, Fowler, 1:46.64; 100 breast. 4. Ethan Gluszak, 1:22.56; 400 free relay: 2. Stickley, Nelson, Stearns, Fowler, 3:54.72.
Hornets sputter late, lose to Roanoke
SALEM — In a game that featured 15 lead changes and nine ties, Shenandoah University sputtered in the final minutes and fell 61-59 in ODAC men’s basketball play on Saturday.
The Hornets (0-2, 0-2) led 58-57 after Jaylen Williams’ basket with 3:55 left, but they did not make a field goal from there. Roanoke (3-1, 3-0 ODAC) took the lead for good on a Tripp Greene runner in the lane with 3:18 to play. With a chance to tie, SU turned the ball over with three seconds left.
Williams, returning from injury for his first appearance in more than a year, led SU with 15 points. Deondre McNeill adding 10 points and 13 rebounds.
SU women fall on late Bridgewater hoop
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater’s Taylor Stafford scored on a driving layup with one second left to hand Sheenandoah University a 66-65 loss in the Hornets’ ODAC women’s basketball opener on Friday.
SU (1-2, 0-1) had led 65-62 after two free throws from with 1:03 left before Stafford scored the game’s final four points for the Eagles (2-0, 2-0). Sondrol got off a shot at the buzzer, but could not connect.
Sondrol led the Hornets with 24 points, on 9 of 15 shooting. Olivia Weinel and Ragan Johnson added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Hornets fare well at VMI track invite
LEXINGTON — The Shenandoah University men's and women's indoor track & field teams had nine Top 19 finishes on Saturday, bringing the Hornets' total to 14 at the VMI winter relays.
Miles Moore and Andre Jackson each had Top 10s in the 60- and 200-meter dashes.
Moore was fourth in the 200 (22.30) and sixth the 60 (7.06) with Jackson fifth in the 60 (7.06) and 10th in the 200 (22.78).
On the women's side, Kaitlin Measell had a 5.11-meter leap in the long jump to finish fifth.
On Friday, Elias McGhie placed 10th, but broke a school record with a 2:38.35 in the 1,000 meters. In the 5,000, Tyler McCarthy ran a 16:29.54 to place fourth.
Rebecca Doran (19:42.76) placed sixth in the women's 5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.