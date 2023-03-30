Wrestler Simon Bishop and football player Julius Darling each signed to compete at the NCAA Division III level in a ceremony at Handley High School on Wednesday.
Bishop will wrestle for Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Bishop wrestled at 165 pounds this year for the Judges and had a record of 48-5. He went 1-4 against Liberty’s Noah Hall, including a 4-0 defeat in the Class 4 state championship match. Bishop was also the Class 4 Northwestern District runner-up and took third in Region 4C. He tied for sixth in the area in wins and tied for first with 41 pins.
For his career, Bishop went 152-17 with 99 pins. He placed third at the state tournament in both 2021 (152 pounds) and 2022 (160).
Case Western Reserve competes in the University Athletic Association and finished third in the conference this year. The Spartans placed 11th in the NCAA Central Regional.
Bishop will study computer science.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Darling will play linebacker or wide receiver for Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania. Darling had 28 tackles (17 solo and two for a loss) and had two interceptions and was named Winchester Star Honorable Mention for defense last season. He also had six catches for 64 yards.
Waynesburg went 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference last year.
Darling will study sports media.
