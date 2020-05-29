Handley senior Bennett Cupps has committed to run for the cross country and track teams at NCAA Division III Bridgewater College.
In cross country, Cupps had a top time of 16 minutes and 35 seconds over 3.1 miles last season. The first team Winchester Star all-area selection placed 10th in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet to earn all-district honors.
In indoor track, Cupps qualified for the Class 4 state meet for the first time and placed eighth in the 1,600 in 4:28.58. He was the top non-Loudoun Valley runner in Class 4. At the Region 4C meet, Cupps placed eighth in the 1,600 and was the only non-Loudoun Valley runner in the top 12. At the Class 4 Northwestern District meet, he was second in the 1,600.
In last year’s outdoor track season, Cupps was the area’s No. 2 1,600 runner (top time of 4:29.83) and placed second at the Class 4 Northwestern District meet.
Cupps will join a Bridgewater program that placed seventh at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference cross country meet and third at the ODAC indoor track meet. The Eagles captured last year’s ODAC outdoor title.
Cupps will study environmental science.
Clarke’s Ergen to play basketball at Potomac St.
Clarke County boys’ basketball forward Volkan Ergen has committed to play for Potomac State of the National Junior College Athletic Association next year.
Located in Keyser, W.Va., Potomac State went 17-9-1 overall and 7-2-1 in Region XX last season.
The 6-foot-5 Ergen led the area in blocks with an average of 2.5 per game. He also averaged team-highs in points (11.9, sixth in the area) and rebounds (7.9, third in the area) and led the Eagles in field goal percentage (.491, 113 of 230).
Ergen was selected to the All-Bull Run District first team and the second team for Region 2B and The Winchester Star.
Ergen will study business management.
SU announces women’s basketball schedule
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University head women’s basketball coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft announced on Friday her 2020-21 schedule, which features 13 home games.
SU (16-10, 12-6 ODAC last year) opens the campaign at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at home with a non-conference contest against Goucher College. The Hornets have won four straight over the Gophers dating back to a 64-59 home win on Nov. 15, 2016.
A first-ever meeting with Virginia University of Lynchburg comes next when VUL visits the Wilkins Center at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 in non-conference action.
Following the Jean Beamer Classic hosted by Roanoke College on Nov. 13-14, Shenandoah opens up ODAC play at 7 p.m. at Bridgewater on Nov. 18.
The Eagles are one of five league opponents that SU will play in the first semester. Smeltzer-Kraft’s club hosts Guilford (2 p.m. on Nov. 21) and Virginia Wesleyan (5 p.m. on Dec. 2) while traveling to Ferrum on Dec. 5 and Washington & Lee on Dec. 7 (both 2 p.m).
Two non-conference games, at home against Gallaudet on Nov. 24 and at Southern Virginia on Dec. 30, round out the 2020 portion of the schedule.
A final non-conference game, on Jan. 6 versus Mary Washington, will be a 1 p.m. start. This game is also tentatively scheduled to be the department’s second-ever “Buzzy’s Book Club” recognition day with the City of Winchester Schools.
The Hollins contest at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9 starts a string of 12 straight ODAC games to complete the regular season.
The Hornets host Eastern Mennonite (7 p.m., Jan. 13), Bridgewater (7 p.m., Jan. 20), Roanoke (2 p.m., Jan. 30), Washington & Lee (5 p.m., Feb. 3), Randolph-Macon (7 p.m., Feb. 9) and Ferrum (2 p.m., Feb. 13) in league play. League road trips include Roanoke (2 p.m., Jan. 2), Randolph (2 p.m., Jan. 16), Guilford (2 p.m., Jan. 23), Virginia Wesleyan (7 p.m., Jan. 27), Emory & Henry (2 p.m., Feb. 6) and Lynchburg (2 p.m. Feb. 20).
“We had a great year last year,” said Smeltzer-Kraft, whose squad won a program-record 12 ODAC games in 2019-20, in a news release. “This schedule is set up to prepare us for our ODAC slate. I know our women are going to return to campus ready to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.