Handley senior Stephen Daley was selected to the Virginia High School League First Team as both a linebacker and running back in Class 4 All-State football selections that were released on Monday.
In 11 games, Daley had 84 tackles (51 solo) and had 27 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks. He forced five fumbles, recovered one, and had a defensive touchdown.
Daley carried the ball 176 times for 1,786 yards (a 10.1 yards per carry average) and scored 25 touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 67 yards.
Previously, Daley was selected as the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year, and the Northwestern Offensive Player of the Year. He was also selected to the offensive and defensive first teams at both the district and region levels.
Varina senior all-purpose player Anthony Fisher is the Offensive Player of the Year and King’s Fork senior defensive end Kyree Moyston is the Defensive Player of the Year. Varina head coach Marcus Lewis is the Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 12-1 record and first-ever state title with a 28-21 win over Broad Run in the championship game.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 53, Musselman 44
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando beat Musselman (W.Va.) for its fifth straight win on Monday.
The Warriors (7-1) led 18-16 after one quarter, 27-21 at the half and 34-30 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Grace Burke 18 points; Ella Carlson 12 points; Jaiden Polston 9 points.
Boys' basketball: Skyline 84, Clarke County 48
FRONT ROYAL — Skyline led 50-28 at halftime and went on to defeat Clarke County in non-district action on Monday night.
The Eagles are 2-3.
Leaders — Clarke County: Luke Lyman 13 points; Will Booker 12 points; Tyler Sansom 8 points. Skyline: Ethan Caperton 17 points; Elijah Cabness 16 points.
