Handley’s Stephen Daley was voted the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year and was also a unanimous selection on offense as the Class 4 Northwestern District Coaches Association released their All-District football teams on Tuesday.
Daley led the Judges with 43 tackles and 6.5 sacks. The junior was also an all-purpose selection on offense.
Joining Daley as unanimous selections on the First Team offense were senior running back Dayvon Newman, senior wide receiver Jayden Vardaro and senior offensive lineman Kobe Wolfinbarger.
Also unanimous selections on defense were senior linebacker Leland Walkling and senior defensive back Aidan Haines.
Handley second team selections were senior wide receiver Chaz Lattimore, junior offensive lineman Noah Johnson and senior linebacker Caleb Metzger.
Kettle Run quarterback Elijah Chumley was the unanimous Offensive Player of the Year and the Cougars’ Charlie Porterfield was Coach of the Year.
Millbrook sweeps volleyball tri to finish unbeaten
STEPHENS CITY — Millbrook defeated James Wood in three sets and Sherando in two to end its volleyball season with an 11-0 record on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers beat James Wood 22-25, 25-23, 15-10 and Sherando 25-19, 27-25. The Colonels (5-4) defeated the Warriors (0-11) 25-20, 30-28.
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Skylar Johnson 12 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces; Autumn Stroop 23 assists, 7 digs; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs; Madelyn White 9 kills, 5 digs.
Millbrook leaders vs. Sherando: Johnson 19 kills, 9 digs; Stroop 26 assists, 5 digs; White 4 kills, 9 digs, Cleveland 12 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Millbrook: Grace Frigaard 10 kills, 7 digs; Alyssah McGuire 5 kills; Carsyn Vincent 16 digs, 2 aces; Katey Matthews 20 assists, 12 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Sherando: Frigaard 9 kills, 10 digs; McGuire 6 kills; Lexi Taylor 5 kills; Matthews 22 assists, 11 digs, 2 kills; Vincent 10 digs.
Sherando leaders vs. James Wood: Saige Garver 10 kills; Regan Minney 5 kills, 4 aces; Madelyn See 4 kills; Carson Foltz 2 aces.
Sherando leaders vs. Millbrook: Minney 7 kills; Garver 4 kills, 2 aces; See 2 aces.
Gold medalist to speak at Sports Breakfast
WINCHESTER — Haley Skarupa, a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. women’s Olympic ice hockey team in 2018, has been added as a speaker for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 1.
Skarupa joins former Washington football players Joe Theismann and Santana Moss and former Handley coach Tommy Dixon as speakers for the event, which will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
Skarupa was a member of the U.S. squad that defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout for the gold medal in South Korea in 2018. The Rockville, Md., native played in all five games in the tournament.
She is a three-time world champion and a Four Nations Cup gold medalist for Team USA as well. A 2016 graduate, she is second all-time with 115 goals and 244 points at Boston College.
She was chosen fifth overall in the 2016 National Women’s Hockey League draft and was an All-Star that season for the Connecticut Whale.
She joined the Washington Capitals organization as its hockey ambassador for the 2019-2020 season to help promote the growth of the game in the Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. Currently, she is a member of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association where she participates in weekend-long hockey events across the USA and Canada. She works full-time in business development for Klaviyo, an ecommerce and marketing company.
Clarke football has three earn All-Region
Clarke County seniors Luke Brumback (offensive line), Sam Brumback (linebacker) and Trey Trenary (defensive end) were each named to the All-Region 2B football second team on Monday.
Region 2B champion Stuarts Draft swept the Player of the Year awards. Junior running back Aaron Nice is the Offensive Player of the Year and senior defensive lineman Latrell Fomby is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Millbrook volleyball stays perfect
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated James Wood in three sets and Sherando in two in a tri competition on Monday at James Wood’s Shirley Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (9-0) beat the Colonels 22-25, 33-31, 15-6 and topped the Warriors 25-19, 25-16. James Wood (4-3) beat Sherando (0-9) 20-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Autumn Stroop 29 assists, 5 digs; Skylar Johnson 18 kills, 13 digs; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills; Madelyn White 8 kills, 7 digs.
Millbrook leaders vs. Sherando: Cleveland 14 digs; Stroop 14 assists, 7 aces; White 4 kills, 4 digs; Johnson 5 kills, 7 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Sherando: Grace Frigaard 9 kills, 10 digs; Alyssah McGuire 8 kills; Rebecca Lever 13 digs, 4 aces; Katey Matthews 27 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces.
James Wood leaders vs. Millbrook: Frigaard 11 kills, 11 digs; Matthews 21 assists, 10 digs, 3 aces; Carsyn Vincent 11 digs, 3 aces; Rebecca Lever 11 digs.
James Wood golf beats Sherando
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood defeated Sherando 174-187 in a dual match on Monday on the Red Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
James Wood scorers: Carson Baker 38 (low overall score), Luke Davis 44, Caden Ganczak, Braeden Crawford, Drake Reece — 46 each.
Sherando scorers: Josh Call 45, Elijah Ralls, David Johnston — 47 each, Kaden Kasuboski 48.
Hornets’ bats on fire in rout of Eagles
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University erupted for 18 hits, including four home runs, as the Hornets rolled to a 17-8 baseball romp against Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Keegan Woolford (two-run in the first), Colby Martin (three-run in the sixth), Henry Delavergne (solo in the sixth) and Grant Thompson (two-run in the seventh) each belted homers for Shenandoah (21-6, 14-3 ODAC).
The score was tied at 4-4 after the Eagles (10-9 9-8) scored a run in the top of the fifth, but the Hornets scored three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, three in the seventh and three in the eighth to pull away.
Thompson (four hits) and Martin (three hits) each drove in four runs. Frankie Ritter, Woolford, Pearce Bucher and Haden Madagan had two hits apiece. Pinch-hitter Blaine Hansen had a two-run double in the eighth.
