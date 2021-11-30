Handley senior linebacker Stephen Daley was named the Region 4C Football Defensive Player of the Year in selections released on Monday.
Daley — who has verbally committed to NCAA Division I Kent State University — was also one of two local players who were named to the First Team offense. Daley was selected as a running back and James Wood senior Jaden Ashby was chosen for the all-purpose spot.
Joining Daley on the First Team defense are Judges teammates Nas Nix, a senior lineman, and junior end Rodd'ney Davenport; Sherando senior linebacker Aydan Willis; and Ashby at punt returner.
The Second Team offense features Handley senior lineman Ian Miller and junior Emerson Fusco (all-purpose); Ashby at wide receiver and James Wood teammates Hunter Franks, a senior lineman, and senior running back Wes Brondos; and Sherando senior running back Cam Sullivan and junior kick returner AJ Santiago.
The Second Team defense includes Fusco at defensive back and senior Izayah Arnoux at all-purpose; James Wood senior defensive back Ryan King; and Sherando freshman punter Micah Carlson.
The Offensive Player of the Year is Broad Run quarterback Mitch Griffis, who has committed to NCAA Division I Wake Forest.
Loudoun County's Matt Reidenbaugh is the Coach of the Year. Reidenbaugh guided the Captains to a 9-3 record. Loudoun County ended Handley's season in the Region 4C quarterfinals (21-6), then fell to eventual Region 4C champion Broad Run 24-19 in the Region 4C semifinals.
Clarke receives 14 All-Region 2B selections
Clarke County had 10 players account for 14 selections on the All-Region 2B team that was released on Tuesday.
Senior Cordell Broy and junior Chris LeBlanc each had multiple selections on the First Team. Broy was named as a defensive back, kick returner and punt returner and LeBlanc was picked as a kicker and punter.
Other First Team selections are senior offensive lineman Clay Welsh, junior running back Kyler Darlington, senior defensive end Jeremy Burns, sophomore defensive back Will Booker and senior Dain Booker (defensive all-purpose).
Welsh was also selected as a Second Team defensive lineman. Other Eagles on the Second Team are senior center Michael Perozich, junior Matthew Sipe (offensive all-purpose) and freshman linebacker Carson Chinn.
Central senior quarterback Ashton Baker is the Offensive Player of the Year and Stuarts Draft senior linebacker Aaron Nice is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 30
HARRISONBURG — Millbrook had no trouble in its season opener, burying Harrisonburg in a non-district clash on Tuesday.
Millbrook leaders: Tyler Seminaro 17 points; Ryan Liero 10 points; Trent Clater 8 points; Braden George 8 points.
