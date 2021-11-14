Handley senior Stephen Daley was named both the Class 4 Northwestern District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year to highlight selections for the All-District football teams.
Daley was also a unanimous selection to the First Team at linebacker on defense and was selected to the First Team at running back on offense.
Other players from Handley joining Daley on the First Team are junior Emerson Fusco (selected for offensive all-purpose and defensive back); senior offensive lineman Ian Miller; senior defensive tackle Nas Nix; junior defensive end Rodd’ney Davenport; and senior Izayah Arnoux (defensive all-purpose). Miller and Davenport are unanimous selections.
James Wood First Team selections are senior Jaden Ashby (selected at receiver and unanimously as a punt returner); senior offensive lineman Hunter Franks; senior running back Wes Brondos; and senior defensive back Ryan King.
Sherando First Team selections are senior running back Cam Sullivan; junior AJ Santiago (unanimous kick returner selection); senior linebacker Aydan Willis; and freshman Micah Carlson (unanimous punter selection).
On the Second Team, Handley’s selections are Fusco at running back and punt returner; senior center Thomas Pearson; junior offensive lineman Silas Young; senior receiver Jacob Duffy; senior linebacker Alex Barth; and senior defensive back Deonte Trammel.
James Wood Second Team selections are Ashby at kick returner and defensive back; junior quarterback Jared Neal; senior defensive end Caleb Keefer; and sophomore linebacker Zach Smith.
Sherando Second Team selections are sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Gonzalez; Santiago at receiver; and senior defensive tackle Fabian Kimbrough.
Millbrook Second Team selections are senior Patrick Sigler at kicker and punter; junior offensive lineman Markell Harrison; senior receiver CJ Standen; and junior defensive tackle Jett Helmut.
In the Honorable Mention category, Handley’s Arnoux was recognized at linebacker.
James Wood’s Honorable Mention selections are senior center Ronan Solosky; King at receiver; and senior defensive end Brendan Cassidy.
Sherando’s Honorable Mention selections are senior quarterback Dylan Rodeffer; junior receiver Gavyn Blye; and junior defensive end Trey Kremer.
Millbrook’s Honorable mention selections are junior quarterback Detric Brown; senior center Anthony Castillo; senior receiver Braden George; and senior linebacker Aidan Long.
Kettle Run’s Charlie Porterfield is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Cougars to a perfect 6-0 district record.
Women’s basketball: SU 61, Albright 48
SALEM — Olivia Weinel scored 14 points to lead three Shenandoah University players in double figures as the Hornets won their only game in the Jean Beamer Classic.
SU (2-0) was to have played Hood on Sunday, but the Blazers were forced to withdraw from the event over COVID-19 protocols. The schools are trying to set up a matchup later in the season.
On Saturday, the Hornets forced 23 turnovers and held Albright (1-1) to 32.7 percent shooting (16 of 49) from the floor. SU grabbed a 17-11 lead after one quarter and never trailed. The margin grew to as large as 57-38 on a Terese Greene layup with 5:20 left in the game.
Ragan Johnson and Jordan Sondrol added 12 points apiece for the Hornets, who shot 50 percent (27 of 54) from the floor. Greene added eight points and seven rebounds.
Cross country: SU women 10th in region
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Shenandoah University completed its season Saturday with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA South/Southeast Regionals.
Senior Erin Atkinson placed 17th with a time of 23:39.9 over the 6K (3.73 miles) course to lead the Hornets. She earned All-Region accolades. On Sunday, it was announced that she had qualified for the NCAA championships. She is the program’s second-ever participant to qualify.
SU finished with 271 points in the 24-team field. Emory won with 31 points, while Lynchburg (54) was second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.