Tommy Dixon, Handley’s all-time winningest boys’ basketball coach, will speak at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 1 as a sports guest.
Dixon joins former Washington Football Team members Joe Theismann (sports marshal) and Santana Moss (sports guest) as speakers at the Sports Breakfast, which will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
A three-sport athlete who graduated from Handley in 1971, Dixon became a JV boys’ basketball coach and varsity assistant coach for the Judges in 1982. Dixon became the first Black head varsity coach in Handley’s history in 1986.
Over the ensuing 27 years until he retired in 2013, Dixon guided Handley to a 403-228 record, nine district regular-season championships, 10 regional appearances, three regional championships and six state tournament berths. Dixon was inducted into Handley’s Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2016, Handley named the court at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium the Coach Tommy Dixon Basketball Court.
Clarke football places three on All-Region 2B team
Clarke County seniors Luke Brumback (offensive line), Sam Brumback (linebacker) and Trey Trenary (defensive end) were each named to the All-Region 2B football second team on Monday.
Region 2B champion Stuarts Draft swept the Player of the Year awards. Junior running back Aaron Nice is the Offensive Player of the Year and Senior defensive lineman Latrell Fomby is the Defensive Player of the Year.
Millbrook volleyball stays perfect
WINCHESTER — Millbrook defeated James Wood in three sets and Sherando in two in a tri competition on Monday at James Wood's Shirley Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (9-0) beat the Colonels 22-25, 33-31, 15-6 and topped the Warriors 25-19, 25-16.
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Autumn Stroop 29 assists, 5 digs; Skylar Johnson 18 kills, 13 digs; Jessica Cleveland 10 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills; Madelyn White 8 kills, 7 digs.
Millbrook leaders vs. Sherando: Cleveland 14 digs; Stroop 14 assists, 7 aces; White 4 kills, 4 digs; Johnson 5 kills, 7 digs.
James Wood golf beats Sherando
FRONT ROYAL — James Wood defeated Sherando 174-187 in a dual match on Monday on the Red Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
James Wood scorers: Carson Baker 38 (low overall score), Luke Davis 44, Caden Ganczak, Braeden Crawford, Drake Reece — 46 each.
Sherando scorers: Josh Call 45, Elijah Ralls, David Johnston — 47 each, Kaden Kasuboski 48.
SU baseball earns split with Salisbury
WINCHESTER — No. 15 Shenandoah University earned a split of its two-game series with No. 3 Salisbury University with a 12-1 non-conference win on Monday afternoon.
Calvin Pastel tossed a complete-game three-hitter and Keegan Woolford hit two home runs and drove in five runs for SU (20-6) against Salisbury (14-3).
The Hornets (11 hits) scored four runs in the second inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Salisbury scored its lone run in the third as Trent Saunders hit a solo home run to right.
Henry Delavergne and Frankie Ritter hit solo home runs in the fourth inning.
Woolford hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and a three-run blast in the sixth, his eighth of the year. Both home runs sailed over the fence in right-center field. Woolford added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Pastel (3-1) threw 69 strikes in his 108-pitch performance. He struck out two batters, walked two and faced the minimum number of batters in the first, second, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth innings. The sophomore retired the final 10 hitters in order.
Delavergne had three hits and also had a double. Ritter and Pearce Bucher had two hits each.
