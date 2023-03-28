Handley senior Emerson Fusco was selected to the Class 4 First Team in Virginia High School League All-State boys’ basketball selections that were released on Tuesday.
The Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District Player of the Year, Fusco led the area in scoring at 18.2 points per game and also averaged 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Varina 5-foot-9 junior point guard KJ Wyche Jr. and his head coach Kenneth Randolph are the Class 4 Player and Coach of the Year after leading the Blue Devils to a 23-4 record and their second consecutive state title, a 59-56 win over E.C. Glass. Wyche averaged 21.4 points, 5 assists and 2 steals per game.
Other notable selections are E.C. Glass senior Omaundre Harris (First Team) and Second Team selections Jason Knox (E.C. Glass senior) and Tuscarora junior Jayden Johnson and senior Gavin O’Malley.
Baseball: Handley 4, Fauquier 2
WINCHESTER — Landen Lewis and Griffin Hott combined to limit Fauquier to five hits as Handley beat Fauquier on Tuesday in Class 4 Northwestern District action for its second straight win.
The Judges (3-5, 1-2 district) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a two-run double by Hott (1 for 3) and added single runs in the fifth and sixth inning for a 4-1 lead.
To open the seventh, Lewis — who pitched six innings and allowed two runs (one earned), five hits, no walks and struck out four batters to earn the win — hit a batter and gave up a single and gave way to Hott. Hott allowed one inherited runner to score on a groundout, but with the bases loaded as a result of two walks Hott recorded his second strikeout of the inning for the save.
Lewis also had a walk and run scored.
Other Handley leaders: Dylon Moxley 2-3, 2 runs; Jacob Swartz 1-3, RBI; Staige Dolan 1-2, run, walk; Lucas Mammano RBI.
James Wood 15, Liberty 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — James Wood unloaded for 14 runs in the third inning of a Class 4 Northwestern District romp against Liberty on Tuesday.
Jared Neal unloaded the bases with a three-run double to highlight the inning for the Colonels (5-1, 3-0). Nick Bell smacked a two-run triple and Michael Jackson added a two-run double in the outburst.
Other James Wood leaders: Colin McGuire (W) 3 innings, 0 hits, 1 walk, six strikeouts on mound, double, 2 RBIs at plate; Eli Miller 3-3, 2 runs, RBI; Neal 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jackson 2 runs, 2 steals; Bell 2 runs.
Kettle Run 4, Sherando 2
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to score a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Sherando on Tuesday.
The Warriors (4-3, 2-1) led 2-1 entering the sixth. But the error with two outs and the bases loaded allowed two runs to score. The Cougars added another run in the inning. Sherando had runners on first and second with one out in the seventh, but the Cougars got two strikeouts to end it.
Sherando leaders: Cole Orr 6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs (1 earned), 4 walks, 5 strikeouts; Neil Holborn 1-2, RBI; Brady Largent 1-3, run.
Madison County 12, Clarke County 9
BERRYVILLE — Madison County defeated Clarke County in a Bull Run District game on Tuesday.
The Eagles (2-3 overall and in the district) led 3-0 after one inning and 5-4 after three innings, but the Mountaineers scored four times in the fourth for an 8-5 lead and led 11-8 after five innings.
Clarke County leaders: Matthew Sipe 2-4, double, RBI, walk; Caden Fowler 2 run, RBI; Hunter Norton 2-4, 3 runs, walk; Theodore Wood 2-4, RBI; Kaden McKenzie 1-3, double, 2 RBIs; Aiden Wagner 1-2, RBI; Wilson Taylor 1-4, walk, RBI and 2 innings, 1 run (unearned), 0 hits, 1 walk.
Softball: James Wood 11, Liberty 3
WINCHESTER — Cadence Rieg pitched a complete game and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Rieg scored three runs, had two doubles and hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning for the Colonels (6-0). She allowed two earned runs, six hits, one walk and struck out five batters.
Other James Wood leaders: Sydney Orndorff 3-4, two doubles, 3 RBIs; Aliza Judd 3-3, 2 runs; Ellie Johnson 2-3, 2 runs; Izzy McKee 1-2, double, 2 runs, 2 walks; Brynnen Williams 1-3, run, walk.
Sherando 11, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Sherando's Lilian Wray struck out 11 batters and allowed only three hits and three walks in a complete game victory over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Wray also went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Warriors (4-4, 3-0 district).
Other Sherando leaders: Madison Harris 2-3, 3 runs, RBI, 2 walks; Kayla Grum 2-4, double; Anna Borst 2-2, RBI, walk; Abby Vadnais 1-4, triple, 2 runs, RBI, walk; Santana Puller, Jaeda Long run, RBI each. Kendra Chunta 2 runs.
Clarke Co. 8, Madison Co. 2
BERRYVILLE — Anna Hornbaker earned the win on the mound and drove in four runs as Clarke County knocked off Madison County in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Hornbaker and Devin Simmons-McDonald each drove in two runs as the Eagles (5-2, 4-1) broke open a 1-1 game with four runs in the bottom of the third. Hornbaker scattered 10 hits (all singles) in the complete game. She allowed two runs, no walks and had 10 strikeouts.
Clarke County leaders: Hornbaker 2-4, 4 RBIs; Autumn Bell 2-3; Madison Edwards 1-2, 3 runs, RBI, 2 steals; Claire Unger double.
Fauquier 25, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Lily Shearer had Handley's only hit in a five-inning Class 4 Northwestern District loss to Fauquier on Tuesday. The Judges are 1-6 (0-3 district).
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 1, Madison Co. 0
MADISON — Oakley Staples scored on a penalty kick to lift Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over Madison County on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 6-0 (4-0 district).
Handley 6, Fauquier 2
WINCHESTER — Six different Handley players scored as the Judges (2-1-1, 2-0-1) netted a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over previously unbeaten Fauquier on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Anderson Argueta, Isaac Carter, Jag Fitzsimmons, Edgardo Lopez, Jonathan Romero and Anthony Tabora one goal each. Bryce Pollak & Owen Turnbull combined for 12 saves.
Sherando 2, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — Owen Wade and Brody Purtell had one goal and one assist each as Sherando tied Kettle Run in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Connor Sanders had seven saves for the Warriors (0-4-1, 0-2-1 district).
Girls' soccer: James Wood 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — McKenna Newcome had four goals and two assists and Jolie Jenkins had three goals and one assist to lead James Wood to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 6-1 (3-0 district).
Other James Wood leaders: Maddie Shirley 1 goal, 3 assists; Sloane Ferrebee 1 goal; Eva Demattei 1 assist; Jes Taylor 2 saves in shutout.
Handley 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Emeryce Worrell scored a pair of goals as Handley blanked Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District play.
Sam Stevens also scored for the Judges (3-1, 3-0), while Emma Westfall stopped nine shots.
Kettle Run 5, Sherando 1
STEPHENS CITY — Hailey Malinowski scored for Sherando in a Class 4 Northwestern District loss to Kettle Run on Tuesday. The Warriors are 2-3 (2-1 district).
Girls’ tennis: James Wood 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — James Wood won five matches by shutout in defeating Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 5-1 (2-0 district).
Winners: Singles: No. 1 Bianca Linares 8-1; No. 2 Violet Quodala 8-5; No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-0; No. 4 Julia Taylor 8-0; No. 5 Grace Owens 8-0; No. 6 Lily Dodson 8-2. Doubles: No. 1 Linares/Quodala 8-5; No. 2 Delawder/Taylor 8-0; No. 3 Dodson/Owens 8-0.
Handley 9, Fauquier 0
WINCHESTER — Handley surrendered only four games in defeating Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District match on Tuesday.
The Judges are 4-2 (3-1 district).
Winners: Singles: No. 1 Grace Meehan 8-1; No. 2 Page Brubaker 8-0; No. 3 Sophia McAllister 8-0; No. 4 Lindsay Pifer 8-0; No. 5 Ellie Bessette 8-1; No. 6 Julia O’Connor 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh-Pifer 8-0; No. 2 O’Connor-Bessette 8-2; No. 3 Lexy Plotts-Tess McAllister 8-0.
Sherando 9, Kettle Run 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando remained undefeated with a a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 5-0 (3-0 district).
Winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-0; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin 9-7; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-3; No. 4 Katie Freilich 8-0; No. 5 Gabriella Koch 8-2; No. 6 Lia Gannon 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 M. Koch/Sutphin 8-1; No. 2 Woolever/Freilich 8-1; No. 3 G. Koch/Gannon 8-0.
Boys' tennis: Sherando 6, Kettle Run 3
NOKESVILLE — Sherando improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern District with a triumph over Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 3 Greyson Foltz 8-2; No. 4 Emmett Gannon 8-4; No. 5 Sam Brooks 9-7; No. 6 Connor Dudley 8-0.Doubles: No. 2 Vishan Bhagat-Brooks 8-3; No. 3 Gannon-Dudley 8-2.
College baseball: SU 15, Eastern Mennonite 0
WINCHESTER — Jacob Bell tossed seven shutout innings and Pearce Bucher went 5 for 5 at the plate as No. 3 Shenandoah University (20-2, 7-1) buried Eastern Mennonite (5-18, 1-8) in an ODAC clash on Tuesday.
Bell improved to 4-0 on the season by allowing five hits, no walks and striking out eight batters. The former James Wood High school standout lowered his season ERA to 0.58.
Bucher belted a two-run double in a six-run first inning that also featured four bases-loaded walks. The former Sherando High standout had three doubles, scored twice and drove in four runs. Former Millbrook standout Haden Madagan had a double and also drove in four. Gavin Horning smacked three hits and scored three times as he raised his season average to .474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.