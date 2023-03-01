Handley senior Emerson Fusco was named the Boys' Player of the Year to highlight All-Region 4C basketball selections that were released on Wednesday.
Fusco was joined on the First Team by Sherando senior Kellen Tyson.
The Second Team features Millbrook seniors Detric Brown and Tyler Seminaro, James Wood junior Ashton Kees and Sherando junior Trey Williams.
Five area players accounted for eight girls' First Team selections — Sherando senior Grace Burke and freshman Aliza Murray, Millbrook senior Hannah Stephanites and sophomore Jaliah Jackson, and James Wood senior Brynna Nesselrodt.
Sherando senior Jaiden Polston, Handley senior Laura Hogan and James Wood sophomore Jolie Jenkins each made the Second Team.
Tuscarora senior Grace Middleton is the Girls' Player of the Year. Tuscarora swept both Coach of the Year awards — Tayler Dodson (girls) and Mike Newkirk (boys).
Men's basketball: Brown sets record for Mount Olive
MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Handley graduate and University of Mount Olive senior Michael Brown scored a game-high 37 points to break the school's single-season scoring record in a 97-90 win over Chowan in the second round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Monday.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Brown made 10 of 20 field goal attempts (5 of 8 3-pointers) and 12 of 13 free throws.
Brown now has 697 points this year, breaking the record of 684 by Kendrick Easley, who played for Mount Olive from 2006-10. Brown has recorded five games with at least 30 points this year and is averaging 23.2 points per game (third in the conference). He had a high of 42 points against Emmanuel on Feb. 16.
Brown is making 50.2 percent of his field goal attempts (224 of 446), 45.7 percent of his 3-pointers (second in the league, 79 of 173) and 86.3 percent of his free throws (second in the league, 170 of 197). He's also averaging 6.7 assists (first, 2.0 more than anyone else) and 4.9 rebounds.
Brown also had three rebounds, three assists and one steal in helping eighth-seeded Mount Olive (13-17) overcome a 19-point second half deficit (60-41 with 17:47 left) to beat No. 5 Chowan (14-12). The Trojans — who took the lead for good against the Hawks with an 11-2 run after trailing 82-76 with 5:53 left — avenged a pair of double-digit losses in the regular season against Chowan.
Mount Olive advances to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to face No. 4 Belmont Abbey at 6 p.m. on Friday in Spartanburg, S.C.
College baseball: SU 7, Mount Aloysius 5
WINCHESTER — Colby Martin's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth provided the winning margin as unbeaten Shenandoah University rallied past Mount Aloysius on Wednesday.
The No. 11 Hornets (8-0) trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but rallied to square the game on a RBI single from Ryan Clawson and sacrifice fly from Tyler Blittersdorf.
With one out in the the eighth, the Mounties (0-2) elected to intentionally walk Gavin Horning, who had belted a solo homer in the first inning and is hitting .615 for the season. Two pitches later, Martin blasted his first homer of the spring to deep left, which capped his four-hit game.
Parker Farrington (2-0) closed out a scoreless 2.1-inning relief stint with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning. Farrington allowed one hit and no walks, while striking out five batters to earn the win.
Pearce Bucher and Haden Madagan each had two hits and drove in a run. In addition to his homer, Horning walked three times and scored three runs. Ryan Lynn had a two-run homer for the Mounties (0-2).
Women's tennis: Sweet Briar 7, SU 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah opened its spring season with an ODAC loss against Sweet Briar on Wednesday.
The Hornets trailed 2-1 after doubles. SU's Erin Hudak and Erin Talko notched an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles. Talko secured the Hornets' lone singles win with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.