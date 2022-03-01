LYNCHBURG — Handley junior Liz Imoh recorded two All-State performances to lead local competitors on Tuesday on the second and final day of the Class 4 state track & field meet at Liberty University.
Imoh — who had a time of 8.88 seconds in Monday’s 55-meter hurdle preliminaries — recorded a personal record of 8.77 in the finals on Tuesday to place fifth. She also placed eighth in the 300 dash (42.68). Imoh had three All-State performances over two days, placing fourth in Monday’s high jump.
Others who scored points and earned All-State honors on Tuesday were James Wood senior Nathaniel Woshner and sophomore Ethan Pratt-Perez in the boys’ 3,200, who placed sixth (9:36.13) and eighth (9:38.21), respectively. On the girls’ side, the Colonels’ Lauren Beatty placed eighth in the 1,600 (5:12.16).
In the girls’ meet, Imoh scored all 10 points for Handley, which tied for 16th. Beatty scored the only point for the Colonels, who finished 32nd. Heritage (Newport News) edged Atlee and Jefferson Forest by a point for the team title.
In the boys’ meet, Stephen Daley (fourth in the shot put on Monday) scored all of the points for the Judges, who tied for 25th with five points. James Wood tied for 27th with four points. Loudoun Valley won with 56 points and Western Albemarle was second with 47.
Registration is open for Apple Blossom races
WINCHESTER — Early registration has begun for The Valley Health 10K and the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile which return to The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival this spring,
The Bloomin’ Mile will be held on April 29, starting at 4 p.m. on Handley Ave. The cost for early registration is $20.
The 10K is set for April 30, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Handley Ave. The cost for early registration is $30.
To register for the event, run in partnership with Frederick County Parks and Recreation, see the website www.runatthetop.net.
