WARRENTON — Handley senior Mary McKay won the pole vault and 55-meter dash to lead the Handley girls’ track & field team at Tuesday’s Region 4C indoor track meet, which was held outdoors at Fauquier High School.
McKay won the pole vault by six inches with a mark of 11-6 and won the 55 by 0.02 with time of 7.53 seconds.
Other regional champions were sophomore Liz Imoh in the 300 (44.17, won by 0.34) for the girls and junior William McKay (14-0, won by a foot) for the boys.
A total of nine Handley athletes qualified for the Class 4 state meet, which will take March 1 at Liberty University in Lynchburg. The top three finishers in each event advance to state competition.
In the team competitions, the Handley girls placed fourth out of eight teams with 56 points and the Judges boys placed fifth with 44 points. The Fauquier girls won with 113 points (Loudoun County was second with 85) and the Loudoun County boys won with 97 points (Dominion was second with 85).
Other Handley girls’ state qualifiers: High jump: 3. Imoh, 4-8; Shot put: 3. Amyra Newman, 31-5.75;4x200: 3. Mikayla Balio, McKay, Imoh, Brittnay Turner, 1:53.94; 3,200: 3. Sarah Roberson, 12:54.72.
Other Handley boys’ state qualifiers: Pole vault: 3. Matthew Peete, 10-0; 55 hurdles: 2. Peete, 8.84; 1,600: 3. Nicolo Schianco, 4:40.80; 3,200: 2. Schianco 10:02.96.
SU picked second in ODAC baseball poll
FOREST — The Shenandoah University baseball team, the two-time defending ODAC champion, is the No. 2 pick of the league’s coaches in preseason poll results released Wednesday afternoon by the ODAC office.
Shenandoah, which finished the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season with a 10-2 mark, received 111 points and three first-place votes to finish second to Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets have 118 points and eight first-place votes.
Lynchburg (98 points with a first-place vote), Virginia Wesleyan (84) and Ferrum (75) round out the Top 5 among the 12 teams.
Shenandoah opens its season March 6 at home against Mount Aloysius.
