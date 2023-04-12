WINCHESTER — Handley sophomore Emeryce Worrell became the first girl in area history to run under 12 seconds in the 100 meters with a time of 11.77 seconds to highlight action in a track & field quad meet on Wednesday at Millbrook.
No girl at the high schools of Handley, James Wood, Millbrook, Sherando or Clarke County had ever broken the 12-second barrier until Worrell did so on Wednesday. The runner-up in Wednesday's race was Millbrook sophomore Jada Arrington (fifth in Class 4 last year), who lowered her own school record by 0.17 with a time of 12.24.
Worrell broke the school and area record of 12.07 set by Verna Hilaire-Lee as a senior in 2012. Hilaire-Lee won the Group AA state outdoor title in the 200 and the indoor state title in the 300 that year, and also ran on 4x100 and 4x400 state title teams in her career before going on to star at NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University.
It was the first time this year Worrell — who also stars in soccer in the spring for Handley (team-high 13 goals) — ran the open 100 meters. Worrell is coming off an indoor season in which she placed second in the Class 4 state meet in both the 55 (school-record 7.09 seconds) and 300 (40.35) to Madison Whyte of Heritage (Newport News).
Whyte is the only girl who ran faster than 11.77 in the 100 at last year's Class 4 state meet at Liberty University. Whyte ran an 11.63 in the preliminaries before recording an 11.98 in the eight-girl finals to win the state title. Worrell placed 12th in the state meet prelims last year in 12.68 and had a season-best time of 12.52.
With senior Elizabeth Imoh adding three individual event wins, the Judges scored 82 points to take the girls' team title and were followed by Strasburg (68), Liberty (34) and Millbrook (27). Imoh captured the high jump (5 feet), 100 hurdles (15.89) and 300 hurdles (49.35).
The Pioneer boys scored 72 points and were followed by Strasburg (57.5), Handley (55.5) and Liberty (36).
Other Handley girls' winners: Znyah Johnson, triple jump, 28-7.5; 4x100, 50.78; Ella Warren, 13:27.94.
Millbrook girls' winner: Nancy Annan, shot put, 31-6.5.
Millbrook boys' winners: Javell Holmes, high jump, 6-2; Jarell Holmes, triple jump, 42-0.5; Raheem Rowe, 100, 11.25; Graham Davidson, 1,600, 5:29.64; 4x100, 45.81; Elijah McGee, 800, 2:15.63; Logan Downs, 200, 23:03.
Handley boys' winners: Rodd'ney Davenport, shot put, 43-0; Hassan Akanbi, 110 hurdles, 16.48; Brendan Campbell, 300 hurdles, 47.31.
College softball: Peace receives NJCAA national honor
Clarke County graduate and Potomac State softball freshman pitcher Abby Peace was named the National Junior College Division II Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.
Peace — who was previously selected as the Division II Region 20 Player of the Month for March — finished the week ending April 9 with two shutout victories, including a five-inning no-hitter against the College of Southern Maryland. In 12 total innings, Peace allowed two hits and two walks and struck out 25 batters.
At the plate, Peace went 4 for 10 with four home runs and eight RBIs for the Catamounts (24-2), who have won 22 straight games.
For the season, Peace has a 12-0 record and one save in 74.2 innings pitched with 142 strikeouts (ninth in NJCAA Division II) and a 1.50 ERA. At the plate, Peace is hitting .388 (33 for 85) with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs.
Potomac State is next in action on Thursday at Howard Community College.
Girls' tennis: Kettle Run 6, James Wood 3
NOKESVILLE — James Wood fell to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Kettle Run on Wednesday.
James Wood winners: Singles: No. 3 Sydney Delawder 8-3; No. 5 Grace Owens 8-6. Doubles: No. 1 Bianca Linares/Violet Quodala 9-7.
Men's lacrosse: Bridgewater 11, SU 8
WINCHESTER — Bridgewater College used a 4-0 run to take an 8-5 lead with 10:19 left and went on to beat Shenandoah University in an Old Dominion Athletic Confernce game on Wednesday.
The game featured five ties and lead changes and until Bridgewater (6-5, 3-2 ODAC) went on that four-goal run, the two teams were never separated by more than one goal.
Shenandoah (5-8, 2-3) had a 51-35 shot advantage. BC had a 45-32 advantage on groundballs and won 15 of the game's 22 faceoffs.
For SU, Tyler Held had four goals and one assist and Jake Green scored two goals. Austin Galler and goalkeeper Mark Isabelle, who had 14 saves, each scooped up four groundballs.
Men's tennis: SU 6, Daemen 3
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University completed its non-conference schedule Wednesday afternoon with a victory over NCAA Division II opponent Daemen (N.Y.).
The Hornets (10-3) won their 10th straight match in beating the Wildcats (5-14).
Jovan Cirkovic, Artem Babaiev, Dominick Suwak, and Keith Orr were all double-winners for the Hornets.
Cirkovic and Babaiev teamed up at No. 1 doubles with Suwak and Orr doing the same at No. 2. Both duos won 8-4. In singles, Cirkovic won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, Babaiev 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, Suwak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 at No. 3, and Orr 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.
Women's tennis: Daemen 7, SU 2
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University saw its five-match winning streak come to an end Wednesday afternoon with a loss to Division II Daemen (N.Y.) University.
The Wildcats (5-11) took a 2-1 lead over Shenandoah (9-7) after doubles and then won the top five singles matches in straight sets to earn the team victory.
Erin Talko prevented a clean sweep for Daemen in singles by winning 6-0, 6-0 in her match at No. 6. She and Kelly Hudak had earlier combined to win 8-4 in the No. 3 doubles contest.
