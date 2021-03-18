Millbrook graduate and James Madison University baseball redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan has a team-high nine RBIs in nine games this season.
Hartigan is batting .333 (11 for 33) with seven runs, four doubles, one home run, a .405 on-base percentage and .545 slugging percentage.
The Dukes (3-6) had their series with Elon canceled this weekend due to COVID-19 protocols within the JMU program.
James Wood boys top Millbrook
WINCHESTER — James Wood beat Millbrook 55-50 on Thursday at the Pioneers' Casey Gymnasium for its second win in three attempts against Millbrook this season.
Millbrook (3-5) led 9-7 after one quarter and 27-26 at the half and 39-38 after three quarters, but the Colonels (2-6) outscored Millbrook 17-11 in the fourth quarter.
Leaders — James Wood: Elijah Boggs 9 points, Jaden Ashby 9 points, Jayson Herndon 9 points. Millbrook: Diante Ball 14 points, Quentin Jones 12 points, Detric Brown 10 points, Noah Swartz 10 points.
Millbrook girls beat James Wood to stay perfect
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls' basketball team outscored James Wood 44-18 in the first half and improved to 8-0 with a 68-35 win on Thursday night at the Colonels' Shirley Gymnasium.
The Pioneers extended their lead to 55-25 after three quarters in beating James Wood (1-7).
Leaders — Millbrook: Avery O'Roke 21 points; Kennedi Rooks 15 points; Hannah Stephanites 12 points. James Wood: Brooklyn Crate 10 points; Emmagrace Bursey 9 points; Aubrey Grove 8 points, 6 rebounds.
Sherando boys rout James Wood
WINCHESTER — The Sherando boys’ basketball team outscored James Wood 42-25 in the second half to complete a 72-47 win on Wednesday.
The Warriors (6-2) led 13-9 after one quarter, 30-22 at the half and 50-33 after three quarters against the Colonels (1-6).
Scoring leaders — Sherando: Keli Lawson 17, Cole Armel 14, Zach Symons 10, Dylan Rodeffer 8. James Wood: Jacob Medina 12, Kaden Spaid 9, Connor Ballentine 8, Jayson Herndon 8.
Sherando girls defeat James Wood
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and went on to beat James Wood 51-39 in girls’ basketball action on Wednesday.
The Warriors (3-3) led 23-15 at halftime and 37-25 after three quarters against the Colonels (1-6).
Leaders — Sherando: Ella Carlson 18 points; Asia James 15 points. James Wood: Gabby Valentinetti 18 points; Emmagrace Bursey 9 points; Aubrey Grove 7 rebounds.
Handley boys win XC meet in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Handley boys’ cross country team won a five-team meet by 46 points on Wednesday at Fairview Park.
The Judges scored 24 points and were followed by James Wood (70), Central (87), Brentsville (92) and Manassas Park (101). James Wood’s Ethan Pratt-Perez won the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 28 seconds.
Led by individual winner Meredith Crockett (19:47), Brentsville won the girls’ meet with 24 points. The Tigers were followed by Central (40), Handley (64) and James Wood (93). Manassas Park did not have a team score.
Handley boys’ scorers: 2. Nicolo Schianchi 16:42; 3. Garrett Stickley 17:00; 4. Ryan Stickley 17:03; 7. Max Ware 18:13; 8. Pierce Francis 18:13.8.
Other James Wood boys’ scorers: 14. Nolan Cornwell 19:10; 19. Luke Matthews 19:45; 22. Will Simko 20:04; 24. Christopher Linares 20:06.
Handley girls’ scorers: 2. Sarah Roberson 20:49; 12. Mia Kern 22:30; 13. Bella Balio 22:31; 22. Berkeley Collingwood 22:16; 24. Emma Westfall 24:36.
James Wood girls’ scorers: 14. Carrie Schneider 23:00; T-15: Jocelyn Kluge, 23:08; 17. Grace Newman 23:19; 21. Faith Stover 23:50; 26. Bianca Linares 24:41.
SU’s Birman earns national coaching honor
ATLANTA — Elsebeth Birman, the assistant coach for the Shenandoah University women’s basketball team, was named the NCAA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.
Birman, who just completed her fifth season on the Shenandoah bench, was nominated for the honor by head coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft.
The Hornets have won 54 games and the 2019 ODAC championship during Birman’s tenure while also leading the nation in team GPA in 2019.
Off the court, Birman serves the department as a member of its RED (racial equity and diversity) team and also has a secondary responsibility in game management.
“I could not be more excited for El,” said Smeltzer-Kraft in a news release. “She is the epitome of what a great assistant coach looks like. She is totally invested in the development of our student-athletes on and off the court and works tirelessly to improve our program.
“Our program is immeasurably better because of El. She is most deserving of this WBCA honor.”
