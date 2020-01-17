WINCHESTER — Millbrook senior forward Ali Hauck surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Pioneers girls’ basketball team defeated Handley 82-29 in Class 4 Northwestern District night at its own Casey Gymnasium.
Hauck needed nine points to reach 1,000 and she scored 14 as Millbrook improved to 15-0 overall and 8-0 in the district. It was also announced at the game that Hauck verbally committed to NCAA Division II Shippensburg University.
Leaders — Millbrook: Avery O’Roke 19 points; Emily Magee 18 points; Cianna Harrison 11 points. Handley (3-12, 2-6 district): Laura Hogan 8 points; Jadyn Washington 7 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 50, Handley 42 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Jordan Jackson scored six points as Millbrook outscored Handley 8-0 in the overtime session to beat Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday night at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (12-4, 8-0 district) led 16-9 after one quarter, 23-21 at the half and 32-29 after three quarters. Demitri Gardner of Handley (7-8, 4-3) forced overtime with a 3-pointer at buzzer.
Leaders — Millbrook: Tyson Stewart 19 points, 4 assists; Jackson 14 points, 4 assists. Handley: Gardner 14 points.
James Wood 58, Sherando 38
WINCHESTER — James Wood defeated Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Friday. The Colonels (11-3, 6-2 district) led 13-8 after one quarter, 26-13 at the half and 49-28 after three quarters against the Warriors (3-13, 1-8).
Leaders — James Wood: Jacob Medina 18 points (7-of-7 shooting); Jerome McCarthy 10 points; Lavaughan Freeman 8 points, 13 rebounds.
#Sherando: Keli Lawson 16 points,, Cole Armel 7 points.
Page County 43, Clarke County 40
BERRYVILLE — Page County defeated Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Friday. The Eagles (6-9, 4-3 district) led 23-21 at the half.
Clarke County leaders: Volkan Ergen 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks; Colby Childs 9 points; Deonte Trammel 8 points.
