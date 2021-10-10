EARLYSVILLE — Nick Hayden placed sixth to lead the Millbrook boys’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish out of 25 scoring teams on Saturday at the Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.
The Pioneers scored 172 points. Glen Allen won with 69 points and Atlee was second with 78. Sherando was 19th with 508 points.
Hayden recorded a time of 16 minutes, 17.2 seconds over 3.1 miles. Woodberry Forest’s Ferenc Kovacs won the 177-person race by 11 seconds in 15:38.6.
In the girls’ meet, Sherando placed sixth (187 points) and Millbrook was seventh (189) out of 19 scoring teams. Western Albemarle (170) won by 12 points over Glen Allen (182).
Individually, Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams won the 142-person race by 45 seconds in 18:09.
Other Millbrook boys’ scorers: 25. Carter Johnson 17:03.2; 30. Kai Johnson 17:11.6; 53. Carter Luden 17:50; 58. Matthew Topham 17:58.1.
Sherando boys’ scorers: 49. Dylan McGraw 17:46.5; 82. Justin Dante 18:18.4; 89. Ryan Toomey 18:26.9; 147: Jed Bell 20:20.4; 154: Devin Hardy 20:48.4.
Sherando girls’ scorers: 10. Emma Ahrens 20:02.4; 12. Eva Winston 20:05.5; 57. Cassidy Crittenden 22:04.5; 68. Addy Wallin 22:35.7; 89. Ryleigh Combs 23:23.8.
Millbrook girls’ scorers: 9. Lina Guerrero 19:51.5; 23. Becca Edlich 20:42.3; 29. Angela Dojcak 21:06; 60. Cailey Johnson 22:18.4; 91. Anna Bowman 23:24.6.
SU women’s soccer wins twice in one day
LYNCHBURG — Shenandoah University completed its rare doubleheader Saturday with a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Randolph College.
Shenandoah (8-5-1, 4-0-1 ODAC) opened the day with a 4-0 victory at Sweet Briar (2-5, 0-4) before beating the WildCats (4-7-0, 1-3) in the afternoon.
Against Randolph, Madison Hieber recorded two goals and an assist, Saige Musser had three assists, Abbie Marquette, Chandler Gallant and Elizabeth McGee had one goal each and Kasie Kilmer made two saves to record her first career shutout and the team’s fourth straight.
Against Sweet Briar, Hieber, Victoria Peia, Kayla Jenkins and Hannah Shero scored one goal each. Kira Ketelhut recorded the shutout in goal as SU had a 72-0 shot edge. Katelyn Meyer made 30 saves for Sweet Briar.
Field hockey: SU 9, Virginia Wesleyan 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University ran its winning streak to 10 matches Saturday with an ODAC win over Virginia Wesleyan.
The Hornets (10-1, 3-0 ODAC) were led by Kelsey Jones (three goals, two assists) and Lauren Tyre and Lindsey Florio (two goals each). Hailey Colt and Abbey Ritter each had a goal.
SU had a 32-1 shot edge over Virginia Wesleyan (2-7, 0-3). Katie Garman (one save) posted her third shutout of the season.
Volleyball: SU 3, Guilford 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University volleyball team earned its second ODAC win of the season Saturday by beating Guilford by the scores of 25-23, 25-20, 25-15.
James Wood graduate Kate Poppo paced the Hornets (5-12, 2-5 ODAC) with 17 kills and 11 digs. Jillian Warter had 11 kills and Caitlyn Poppo had 35 assists and 11 digs against the Quakers (4-11, 1-4).
Men's soccer: SU 1, Roanoke 1
ROANOKE — Shenandoah University played to a 1-1 double overtime draw at Roanoke College in an ODAC game on Saturday.
Jasson Acosta's goal off a Connor Robles assist in the 24th minute evened the score for the Hornets (6-5-2, 1-1-2 ODAC) against the Maroons (6-3-3, 1-1-2). Travis Jett made six saves for SU.
The tie snaps a 10-match losing streak to Roanoke (17-6 shot edge). The Hornets have never beaten the Maroons since joining the league in 2012.
